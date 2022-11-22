“You can change history” says women’s rights campaign in Monaco

In a new interactive campaign, Monaco’s Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights is upping the ante to end violence against women by urging the public to carefully consider their personal role.

“You can change history” is the title of the campaign, which was presented just days ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, an annual event that takes place on 25th November.

The concept calls on its audience to consider how their own actions towards a victim of violence and abuse may help change the course of history. This is played out in three interactive films, each featuring an everyday character who could have a profound impact on the scenario before them with even the most simple of gestures.

“Acting against violence begins by no longer ignoring it,” said Céline Cottalorda, the Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights, at the launch. “[In the films] we discover Marc, a colleague of a victim of violence, Lucie, her neighbour Henri, and Manuel, an acquaintance of the perpetrator. All three have the potential to ‘change history’.”

Hosted at www.changezlhistoire.com, viewers choose whose shoes they would like to step into and then make choices to help the victim.

To raise awareness, a short film will be published via Monaco Info and on various social media platforms in the Principality on Friday 25th November, supplemented by a poster campaign throughout the territory.

“2022 was sadly marked by numerous acts of violence committed against women in the world,” said Cottalorda. “In Monaco, our responsibility is to be vigilant, well-informed and mature on the subject. As such, this year our desire [is] to involve men even more, and to encourage them to make a concrete commitment against violence.”

White ribbons, the symbol of the fight against violence against women, will also be made freely available to residents and visitors to the Principality on 23rd November (from 9am to 2pm at the Marché de la Condamine) and 24th November (from 9am to 5pm at the Fontvieille shopping centre), with representatives from the committee on hand at these locations to discuss the ongoing efforts in Monaco to help victims of domestic violence.

Further information can be found at www.dfm.mc.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department