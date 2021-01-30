Youngest Covid victim so far

Saturday, January 30, 2021
27 new Covid cases on 29 Jan. brings total to 1,457: 52 hospitalised: 36 resident + 10 in ICU: 2 resident, 141 home monitored, 1,225 recoveries, 12 deaths
Monaco has recorded its 12th coronavirus death, a 62-year-old resident. It is the youngest Covid-related victim in the Principality since the pandemic began, and the ninth fatality since the start of the year.
The government reported 27 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday 29th January, raising the hospitalisation figure to 62. Of those, 10 people are being treated in ICU, including two residents.
Friday also saw the death of another patient, a 62-year-old resident and the youngest to succumb to the virus in Monaco. It marks the 12th Covid death in Monaco – three of which have occurred within days of each other.
There are currently 141 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre, and an additional 27 recoveries bring that total to 1,225.
The Prince's Foundation is among the first to contribute to a $10 million kickstarter for the Global Coral Reef Fund, an unprecedented crusade to finance the preservation of coral reefs.
Paula Farquharson-Blengino has been named the new director of the Princess Grace Irish Library, taking over the reins from Judith Gantley who has held the post for 25 years.
The European Commission has set out new plans to prevent the internal border closures of last spring, including a dark red label for areas where Covid is circulating at extreme levels.