Saturday, January 30, 2021

27 new Covid cases on 29 Jan. brings total to 1,457: 52 hospitalised: 36 resident + 10 in ICU: 2 resident, 141 home monitored, 1,225 recoveries, 12 deaths

Youngest Covid victim so far

By Cassandra Tanti - January 30, 2021

Monaco has recorded its 12th coronavirus death, a 62-year-old resident. It is the youngest Covid-related victim in the Principality since the pandemic began, and the ninth fatality since the start of the year.

The government reported 27 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday 29th January, raising the hospitalisation figure to 62. Of those, 10 people are being treated in ICU, including two residents.

Friday also saw the death of another patient, a 62-year-old resident and the youngest to succumb to the virus in Monaco. It marks the 12th Covid death in Monaco – three of which have occurred within days of each other.

There are currently 141 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre, and an additional 27 recoveries bring that total to 1,225.

 

 

