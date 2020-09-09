Weather
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 161: 1 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death

Youth activities are back on the agenda

Youth activities are back on the agenda

By Stephanie Horsman - September 9, 2020

The Princess Caroline Library-Ludothèque has reopened just in time for back-to-school, resuming some of its youth activities after closing during the height of the health crisis.

The Princess Caroline Library-Ludothèque has reopened its doors Monday to Friday from 1pm to 6:30pm, though there are limits due to sanitary conditions. At present, the children’s library is only open to borrow or return documents, unlike at the Louis Nortari Library and the Sonothèque-Video Library, which have been fully reopened to allow visitors to come and work and consult documents on site.

Whilst the library may still only have reduced access, starting next week, the youth programmes will once again be in full swing. Kids will be able to enjoy a wide array of activities every Wednesday afternoon, including DIY workshops, yoga for kids, storytelling, musical awakening class, drawing workshops, and well-being sessions.

The parent-child workshops will, for the time being, be replaced by “take-away kits” that can be collected from the library to be completed at home.

As is now habitual due to sanitary regulations, the number of children that can be accommodated has been reduced. Kids are being asked to wear masks and to use the hydroalcoholic gel provided at the location.

The Caroline-Ludothèque Library has obtained the Monaco Safe label set up by the Prince’s Government and the Department of Health Action in collaboration with the Welcome Office, which guarantees that clients and visitors to the Principality have optimal conditions and are in compliance with the health rules in force to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Registrations for all events takes place on the Wednesday prior to the event. For a complete listing of the workshop programme, visit www.meaditheque.mc

 

Photo courtesy Mairie de Monaco

 

 

