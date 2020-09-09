Youth activities are back on the agenda

Thursday, September 10, 2020
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 161: 1 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death
Photo courtesy Mairie de Monaco
The Airports of the Côte d’Azur group will see a major change at the top, with Franck Goldnadel taking over from Dominique Thillaud in the role of Chairman of the Management Board.
Princess Charlene will be the only female to take part in the gruelling water bike crossing from Corsica to Monaco this weekend, with the final athlete revealed as diver Brandon Green.
Monaco’s new culture, arts and entertainment association MIPAC is putting a call out for the stars of tomorrow to participate in The Golden Voices of Monaco.
The Princess Caroline Library-Ludothèque has reopened just in time for back-to-school, resuming some of its youth activities after closing during the height of the health crisis.