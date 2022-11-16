Zero train service between Nice and Italy

At the end of this month, not one single train will be running from Nice Ville station to Ventimiglia. So how else can you travel to and from the Principality of Monaco?

From 8pm on Friday 25th November to 9am on Sunday 27th November, train services will be entirely suspended between Nice’s central station and that of Ventimiglia, just over the Italian border.

The interruption totale is due to important works on the Monaco tunnel as well as renovations to accessways at Beaulieu-sur-Mer.

Season ticket holders to the SNCF TER/Zou can make use of two bus routes in the place of the train service, free of charge. The 607 Line – formerly the 100 Line – departs every 10 to 20 minutes from early morning to late at night, and connects Nice and the Principality of Monaco. The Noctamb’us N100 is a nightbus service between Nice and Menton that is exclusively run from Thursdays to Saturdays and the eve of bank holidays. Passengers without a TER/Zou subscription will have to pay for these bus routes.

The 608 Line, which links up Monaco with Menton, is not part of the free proposition by the local SNCF branch. There is no free provision in place for getting passengers over the border into Italy, although the Zest 25 bus for Menton-Tende via Ventimiglia will be running.

Photo source: Shang Di for Unsplash