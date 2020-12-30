2020 highlights: Prince Albert overcomes coronavirus

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Monegasque health authorities have declared HSH Prince Albert II cured of the Covid-19 infection, two weeks after he was struck down by the potentially fatal virus.
The Palace released a statement on the evening of Tuesday 31st March saying that the Prince is now out of self-quarantine.
“The Sovereign Prince is declared cured and in good health,” said the Palace. “He will soon join His family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with His government and His close collaborators.”
Prince Albert, aged 62, tested positive on 19th March, becoming the Principality’s 11th confirmed case of Covid-19.
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday 16th March.
“His Serene Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of coronavirus,” said the Palace.
Note: this story was first published on 1st April 2020
Photos: © Photos G. Luci / Palais Princier
