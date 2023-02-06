A diverse Monaco Run programme returns with something for every fitness level

The Monaco Run, the annual two-day racing event taking place on Quai Albert Ier, attracts everyone from world-class athletes to weekend warriors and families looking for a bit of fun and exercise. To sweeten the pot, Pink Ribbon Monaco will also be joining with their famous five-kilometre walk to bring awareness and raise funds for breast cancer.

The Monaco Run returns to Port Hercule on 11th and 12th February with five separate events made for young and old.

The 1,000-metre races will take place on Saturday in a succession of races depending on age. Children and adults can both take part in this fast-paced run, with the first race kicking off at 2pm on the Quai Albert Ier. This a free event, but all runners must be signed up beforehand.

Sunday features the five-kilometre run at 10am. The race will start from Port Hercule before heading to Monte Carlo Bay, passing through the famous F1 Grand Prix tunnel and then onto Larvotto. This race, though not long in duration, has seen many records broken, including a world record set by Joshua Cheptegei in 2020.

For a bit more of a trial, the 10-kilometre run is hugely popular, and starts at the same time and place as the five, only participants are challenged to do the course twice. This race too will have professional runners taking place, looking to set records and beat personal bests.

Sunday also is host day to the City Trail race, which this year can be done in a timed 12-kilometre race or as an untimed seven-kilometre fun run-style event. This unique race takes runners through Monaco’s parks and backstreets as well as past monuments and places of interest such as the Palace and the Oceanographic Museum. The race has an early 8am start.

Last but not least, Pink Ribbon Monaco’s five-kilometre walk has a 10am start from Port Hercule where participants are asked to get their pink on for a good cause. This easy walk for all was created by Pink Ribbon’s founder Natasha Frost-Savio in 2011, and has grown to the premiere breast cancer awareness event in Monaco.

To be a part of Pink Ribbon, register online. To register for any other of the Monaco Run events, visit the website.

Photo source: Monaco Run / Facebook