Wednesday, January 20, 2021

22 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,262: 31 hospitalised: 18 resident + 11 in ICU: 4 resident, 130 home monitored, 1,050 recoveries, 9 deaths

Airport meets strict international health standards

By Cassandra Tanti - January 20, 2021

Nice airport has just been awarded the ACI Health Accreditation, an international validation of the health measures the airport has implemented over the past months including the creation of a Covid testing centre.

Nice becomes the second airport in France, after Paris, to receive the accreditation, which recognises safety measures that have been introduced in all areas frequented by passengers and airport staff, including access to the terminal, check-in, inspection and screening stations, boarding, lounges, shops, catering, border control, and luggage.

“Obtaining this certification following a strict documentary audit process is a deserved reward for all airport employees who, since the start of the pandemic, have sought and implemented better health measures to deal with an unprecedented situation,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

To achieve the accreditation, airports must comply with national regulations, as well as the recommendations of the ACI (International Airports Council) and the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) based on the best practices of the profession.

Disinfection, social distancing, personnel protection measures, and the creation of a screening centre are among the initiatives that were studied and approved.

“We are convinced that the resumption of our activities will not be possible without the return of confidence, of passengers as well as of our partners, companies, stopover assistants, but also traders,” said Mr Goldnadel. “This certification illustrates our sense of responsibility and our commitment to the future of air transport, which must not only be low in emissions but also completely safe from a health point of view.”

 

Airport meets strict international health standards

Airport meets strict international health standards

