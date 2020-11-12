Airport to improve passenger flow

Thursday, November 12, 2020
12 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Nov. brings total to 524: 15 hospitalised - 9 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 101 home monitored, 390 healed, 1 resident death
Riviera Airport trials Covid test room
Anticipation is already building for the next MYS with news that the first ever Lithium Sulfur battery-powered luxury boat will be presented to the world.
As of Wednesday, the Liguria region of Italy has been placed on orange level vigilance, the country’s medium alert level. What does this mean for travellers from Monaco?
Popular BBC cat-and-mouse series The Syndicate started filming its fourth series in Monaco, bringing glamour as well as full safety precautions to the Principality.
Nice Airport wants to optimise passenger flow by using a new passenger monitoring system, boosting the security of travellers as they pass through the facility’s departure lounges.