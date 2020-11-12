Airport to improve passenger flow

Monaco takes international security threat seriously READ ALSO:

The annual celebrations of Sainte Devote, Monaco’s patron saint, on Thursday, January 26, will take place amid heightened security. “Taking into account the current international context, security has been reinforced this year,” the government said. From 5 pm through 9 pm, the area from Place Sainte Devote to No 9 Avenue du President JF Kennedy will be closed. Filtering will be put in place allowing pedestrian access, with checkpoints and visual checks, as follows: Persons entering Quai Kennedy, participants in the procession and residents, must present themselves at one of the two entry points, either at "Pattaya" or at Ubaldi, with access by underground passages. Persons wishing to reach Place Sainte Devote, will have access by the uphill sidewalk of the Avenue d'Ostende and by pedestrian underpasses from rue Grimaldi (building "Panorama"), avenue d'Ostende (downhill sidewalk, sea side) and boulevard Albert 1er. Those wishing to access Escaliers Sainte Devote will have to use the passage next to the entrance of the Galerie Sainte Devote. Access from or to the railway station by the Sainte Devote valley will be forbidden, while access will be possible by through the Sainte Devote pedestrian tunnel.