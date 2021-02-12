Another class closure at FANB

Four more students from the François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré School have tested positive for Covid, forcing the temporary closure of a troisième class. It is the second class from the school to be sent home this week.

An epidemiological investigation has revealed that three of the four students at François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré School (FANB) who tests positive for the Covid-19 were possibly contaminated after having been in close contact with a classmate who had tested positive following an “intra-family contamination.”

The government has therefore decided to send the entire class home as a precautionary measure until Friday 19th February inclusive, making this the second class to be temporarily sent home this week. The first was a seconde class on Tuesday 9th February.

Whilst at home, the students will be distance learning to ensure continuity in their studies.

Parents of the students from this class were directly informed by school administration and asked to be on the alert for any signs or symptoms that suggest a Covid infection. They have also asked that the students self-isolate as much as possible.

Staff and other students at FANB who may have been in contact with the infected students will be offered a PCR test.

François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré School is not closed. According to the government statement, they are still welcoming students from other classes and are in compliance with all required health measures.

Photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department

