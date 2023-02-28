AS MONACO: Oleg Petrov leaves, Ekaterina Sartori Ryboloveva becomes vice-president

AS Monaco announced the departure of Oleg Petrov from the club on Monday, whilst Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, daughter of president Dmitry Rybolovlev, becomes vice-president.

Petrov replaced Vadim Vasilyev in 2019 and had been the club’s vice-president until last summer, when the club underwent an organisational shift and Jean-Emmanuel De Witt joined the club as General Director. Since that change, Petrov has been the vice president of the administrative council at AS Monaco, as well as the club’s representative of the European Club Association (ECA).

However, Petrov, who is now closely tied with the Principality’s basketball team, AS Monaco Basketball, has stepped back from his role. His resignation has been accepted by owner and president Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Juan Sartori takes more prominent role at Monaco

Juan Sartori, co-owner of Sunderland AFC and son-in-law of Monaco owner Rybolovlev, will take over as Monaco’s ECA representative.

Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva becomes vice-president

Ben Lambrecht, who replaced De Witt as Monaco’s CEO in December 2022, as well as Stéphane Morandi, the president’s advisor, have joined the administrative council as new members.

The council convened on Monday and elected Rybolovlev’s daughter and the wife of Sartori, Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, as the new vice-president of the club. Her work on the council dates back almost 12 years.

Photo of Ekaterina Satrori Rybolovleva, Prince Albert II and Juan Sartori by Monaco Life