ASM helping victims of domestic violence

[caption id="attachment_2724" align="alignleft" width="400"]Photo: Twitter AS Monaco[/caption]

Monaco welcome PSG in the third round of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday. The sides are separated by two points, Monaco on four and PSG on six. And although PSG has dominated France’s Ligue 1 for several years, history favours Monaco, who have won 18 of 43 meetings (D14 L11) including the most recent meeting in the last season where they beat the eventual league winners 2-0.

Although PSG are the more dominant side in recent times, the clash between these two has always been tense and capable of going any way – seven of the last ten have ended in draws. PSG have picked well in the change of reign from Laurent Blanc to Unai Emery, with four goals and two clean sheets in the first two matches, according to footballscores24.com.

Edinson Cavani did not have much of an impact against Metz, but is likely to be included against Monaco for power and experience. The real threat in front of goal should be Lucas. Monaco were clearly outplayed by Villarreal in a champions league playoff this week, but won 1-0 anyway, and 3-1 aggregate. They may suffer the same against PSG, but this being Emery’s first game in charge of PSG against Monaco, a Monaco win is likely, according to a number of sports commentators.