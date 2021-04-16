Weather
3 Covid cases 15 Apr, 17 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,268 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

Attal cautiously confirms 3rd May end to light lockdown

By Cassandra Tanti - April 16, 2021

The French government is still banking on lifting the current restrictions on 3rd May, as well as a mid-May reopening of restaurant terraces and a return to school at the end of April, according to a government spokesman.

Speaking on France Info, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said with caution that the reinforced restrictions put in place for the month of April will indeed end on 3rd May.

It means that travel restrictions will be scrapped, namely the 10 kilometre and 30 kilometre limits from home.

The lifting of these measures will depend on the evolution of the epidemic.

The curfew, however, will be maintained and no end date has been envisaged by authorities, said the spokesman.

Mr Attal also confirmed that the dates announced by French President Emmanuel Macron for the reopening of schools would be “maintained”. Therefore, all students will head back to school after the spring break on 26thApril: face-to-face for primary students, distance education for middle school, and face-to-face classes in half-groups for high school.

 

READ ALSO: Is this the timeline for France’s reopening?

 

 

April 15, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival screening to launch debate on lion farming

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will host the premiere screening of Lion’s, Bones and Bullets, which delves into the mass production of wildlife for traditional Chinese “medicines”.

0
April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0

0
April 16, 2021 | Local News

Monaco enters next stage of vaccination rollout

Stephanie Horsman

Residents of the Principality aged 45 and over are now being invited to get their Covid vaccination. Meanwhile, home-tests are now being stocked in pharmacies in Monaco.

0
April 16, 2021 | Local News

Hauser and Wirth to open gallery in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has been earmarked as the home for a new private viewing space by Zurich-based gallerists Hauser and Wirth who will hold their inaugural show in June.

0
April 16, 2021 | Local News

Fairytale evening at the Hôtel de Paris

Stephanie Horsman

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses celebrates its fifth year in June, bringing the magic from days of old to life for one night only at the Hôtel de Paris.

0
Corail Direction of Communication / Michaël Alesi

The future of coral reefs: Monaco brings...

Local News Staff Writer -
The first General Assembly of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) under the Monegasque co-presidency, will be held from 5 to 7 December, at the Yacht Club of Monaco.

Who is ASM’s latest recruit?

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
AS Monaco has reached an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for 23-year-old midfielder Caio Henrique Oliveira Silva who will play for the team on a five-year contract.