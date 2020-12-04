Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

Each year, Monte-Carlo Catering, led by the Société des Bains de Mer, creates a unique Monegasque cake to be enjoyed throughout the holidays.

This season, the chefs have conceived a masterpiece called the Honey Flower.

“The pastry chefs of SBM work together for one month, sharing all of our ideas, to create this cake,” Pastry Department Manager Ken Thomas told Monaco Life. “We do 10 tests before we come up with the final product.”

That precision and dedication is clear to all who lay eyes on the Honey Flower. It is simply stunning. And beneath that glossy yellow exterior lies a scrumptious array of treats.

“The cake is gluten free and layered with crunchy muesli covered in white chocolate, soft biscuit made from local olive oil, rice milk made with raw milk from Roc Agel (Prince Albert’s farm), different textures of lemon jelly, citrus caviar, honey mouse from the local bee hive, a honey-lemon-ginger glaze, white chocolate decoration, and citrus meringue with lemons sourced from the gardens of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort.”

A QR code on the front of every cake links to a video, giving people the opportunity to see for themselves how the organic honey is collected from SBM beehives located in the Roua Valley, in the foothills of the Mercantour National Park.

Other festive delights created by Head Chef Philippe Joannes and handmade by his team include Les petits fours, gingerbread, yule logs, chocolate mobile phones, traditional Kouglof, and another beautiful creation – L’étincelle.

In addition to SBM hotels and restaurants, the Honey Flower cake and other sugary treats are available in the winter ‘Christmas garden’ in the courtyard of the Hôtel de Paris.

Related stories:

Christmas fun at the Hôtel de Paris