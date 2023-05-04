Beefbar voted the world’s top steak house

Riccardo Giraudi’s Beefbar has been voted the ‘World’s best steak house with multiple locations’ in a new ranking of the finest steak restaurants around the globe.

Beefbar has been a staple of the Monaco foodie scene since it was opened by Riccardo Giraudi back in 2005. The concept was simple: to serve up the best beef in a variety of ways, including tartare, burgers and steaks, but also to expand and think outside the box into street food and ethnic options.

Its elegant atmosphere and location on Fontvieille’s port put it a cut above other steak houses, and soon the concept had expanded. Today, Beefbar boasts 32 locations and franchises in cities around the world, such as London, Paris, Milan, Athens and Dubai.

TOP STEAK HOUSE

Now, the newly released World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants has officially recognised Beefbar as the number one steak restaurant with multiple locations. Between 700 and 800 restaurants were assessed before the results were in, and though the competition was stiff, Beefbar stood out.

“I am touched and honoured to receive such an award,” said owner Riccardo Giraudi. “After two decades of hard work to make Beefbar an international, global destination, all my gratitude goes to all our team members, on all continents, because they are the ones who made this possible.”

In the individual restaurant listings, the London branch of Le Petit Beefbar was ranked 39 out of 100 of top steak houses globally. It was the brand’s highest solo restaurant ranking position.

The Beefbar journey continues, with a new location set to open in June on the Greek island of Santorini.

Read Monaco Life’s exclusive interview with Riccardo Giraudi here:

Photo courtesy of Beefbar Monaco