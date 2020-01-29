Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
overcast clouds
13 ° C
15 °
11.1 °
82%
3.1kmh
100%
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Bishop Barsi bids farewell

Bishop Barsi bids farewell

By Stephanie Horsman - January 29, 2020

After 20 years as Archbishop of Monaco, Bernard Barsi has stepped down following a moving farewell from the pulpit during the Mass of Saint Devoté.

Monday’s mass for the patron saint of the Principality was bittersweet as, with HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and many members of the ecclesiastical community in attendance, Archbishop Barsi said his adieus to his flock.

The Archbishop delivered an emotional speech before the blessing, where he remembered first being appointed and spoke directly to the Sovereign Prince, saying: “Monseigneur, the late Prince Rainier III, your father, welcomed me in October 2000, having appointed me by sovereign ordinance as Grand Chaplain of his Palace. It has made me even closer to your family, whom I have accompanied in their moments of pain and joy.”

Later, at a reception held at the Oceanographic Museum, HSH Prince Albert II had his chance to tell the Archbishop: “Thank you with all my heart, in my personal name and in the name of my family, and of the whole Christian community of Monaco, for these 20 years of episcopal priesthood.”

Bishop Barsi will continue his ministry until his successor, Monseigneur Dominique-Marie David, takes his place. “We will meet here on March 8, 2020, in a delicate and significant gesture from the apostolic succession, Mgr David asked me to ordain him bishop.”

This year marks a half century of Bishop Barsi’s position as a priest. Born in Nice, he started his career in the Upper Tinée Valley before being appointed to the Vocations Service of the Foyer de Saint Paul de Nice, where for a decade he was in the service of the church helping young people. He went on to become parish priest in the Paillon Valley, then Vicar General in the diocese of Nice. In May of 2000, he was appointed Archbishop of Monaco, serving for the past 20 years.

 

PHOTO: ©Michael Alesi- Communication Department

 

Read also:

Father Dominique-Marie David, new Archbishop of Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAmerican basketball legend remembered in Monaco
Next articleMEB in Mexico

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

January 29, 2020 | News

MEB in Mexico

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Bishop Barsi bids farewell

Stephanie Horsman

After 20 years as Archbishop of Monaco, Bernard Barsi has stepped down following a moving farewell from the pulpit during the Mass of Saint Devoté.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

American basketball legend remembered in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The Roca Team and the Ministry of State paid tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant during a luncheon on Tuesday.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

AS Monaco out of French Cup

Stephanie Horsman

The Red and Whites had a double blow Tuesday night, losing both to St Etienne at home 0-1 and getting knocked out of the final rounds of the Coup de France.

0
MORE STORIES
Monaco FC

Jose Mourinho looking at Monaco management job

Local News Staff Writer -
Mourinho was officially replaced at Manchester United on 29 March by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was handed the permanent contract. 

Fire at Novotel, full evacuation Wednesday night

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30082" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life Photo: Advance/Monaco Life[/caption] Around 10:30 pm Wednesday night, guests and workers evacuated the Novotel Monte-Carlo at 16 blvd Princesse Charlotte while fire alarms rang throughout the3-star hotel. [caption id="attachment_30083" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life Photo: Advance/Monaco Life[/caption] People spilled out onto the sidewalk as four fire trucks arrived on the scene. Several firefighters were seen wearings masks and heading down the stairs to extinguish the fire. [caption id="attachment_30081" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life Photo: Advance/Monaco Life[/caption] No injuries were reported, and an investigation will be launched to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The Avant-Garde Novotel has 200 rooms and 15 meeting rooms. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="30080,30076,30085,30078,30084,30079,30077"]    