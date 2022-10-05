Calendar events: Here’s what’s coming up at the Grimaldi Forum

Now that autumn has arrived, so has a flurry of conferences and events at the Grimaldi Forum, including the best in tech, business, finance, art, culture, security and health.
The Grimaldi Forum is the place to be this autumn and winter, with a host of incredible professional events and conferences in several fields, showing what a truly diverse and international appeal the Principality has in terms of generating business and bringing in the finest events.
Luxe Pack is currently on at the Forum until 5th October, showcasing the most innovative luxury packaging options, with a particular bent toward eco-responsibility. This will be followed up from the 12th to the 14th of this month by Les Assises, the can’t miss conference for cybersecurity experts that has brought cutting edge technology to the industry for the past two decades.
From 19th to 21st October, the Forum hosts The World of CCEs. The French Foreign Trade Advisors, or CCEs, voluntarily share their experience working for the development of France. They carry out acts in partnership with public and private players who have a role in promoting and supporting the internationalisation of French companies.
Next up is Sportel on the 24th to the 26th and the Sportel Awards on the 23rd and 24th October. Sportel is a major event bringing together leaders in the sports media and technology industries to show off the highlights of the past year, with the awards show shining a spotlight on the best sport sequences from around the globe. A can’t miss for sport industry fans and pros alike.
In November, Visage comes on the 4th and 5th, an academic training programme offering the latest advances and trends in the facial aesthetics industry for licensed medical doctors who are looking to up their games and learn to perform the latest techniques.
Rounding out the month, the 26th November will see the Forum play host to the graduation ceremony for the International University of Monaco.
December opens with the Made in Japan fair from the 2nd to the 4th. This third edition of this highly popular event is dedicated to Japanese culture and is open to the public, where they can learn about the food, practices and culture of this dynamic island nation.
Finally, from the 6th to the 8th, is the Hydro 22 Hydrographic Conference, focusing on environmental and “blue” growth challenges and showcasing innovations to help spread the word to the biggest audience possible about the roles and responsibilities of a conscious community. Demos, workshops and speakers will round out the event, which is organised by the International Federation of Hydrographic Societies.
Photo of the Grimaldi Forum by Monaco Life