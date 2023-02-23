Charity Fight Aids Cup raises €180,000

€180,000 has been raised thanks to the Fight Aids Cup, which pitted the Barbagiuans against the Cirque FC in a football match of legends at the Stade Louis II.

The match on 23rd January, which included legends of the game such as Didier Deschamps, Claude Puel and Clarence Seedorf, as well as stars from outside of the game, like Charles Leclerc and Louis Ducruet, was won by the Barbaguians this year. The victory followed two consecutive victories by Princess Stéphanie’s Cirque FC.

Whilst the game puts on a spectacle for fans in attendance, the larger goal is to raise funds for Fight Aids Monaco, chaired by Princess Stéphanie. It has now been revealed that the event, organised by her son Louis Ducruet, has raised €180,000 for the charity,

Fight Aids Monaco is an association that, since the early 2000s, has helped people living with Aids, whilst also working towards increased screening and prevention. The money raised from the Fight Aids Cup will allow the organisation, coordinated by Hervé Aeschbach, to fund its activities throughout the year, both in Monaco, as well as in France.

Photo by Monaco Life