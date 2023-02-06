Charles Leclerc is the latest star to join the Princess Charlene Foundation

A star-studded rollcall of sports personalities is swelling the ranks of ambassadors for the Princess Charlene Foundation, including Monaco’s own Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc.

The 25-year-old has become the latest in a number of high-profile athletes, from both Monaco and abroad, to add his influence and expertise to the Princess Charlene Foundation.

“When H.S.H. Princess Charlene contacted me to become Ambassador of Her Foundation, I immediately responded positively because I was very sensitive to the cause defended by her,” he says. “H.S.H. Princess Charlene is also a top athlete and we share the same sporting values. Through the Foundation, which aims to raise awareness about learning how to swim in order to avoid drowning, I am very happy to be associated with this cause alongside H.S.H. Princess Charlene.”

Other names to join the list include: tennis player Novak Djokovic; Dara Torres, the most decorated US female Olympic athlete of all-time; Monegasque free diver Pierre Frolla; and cyclist Peter Sagan.

Together these athletes will help propel the momentum of Princess Charlene’s eponymous foundation and its mission to teach thousands of children worldwide how to swim as well as to develop the education of children through the values of sport.

The foundation recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and opened new headquarters at on the Quai Antoine 1er.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Charles Leclerc / Facebook