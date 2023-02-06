Chef Yannick Alléno to open Pavyllon London in summer 2023

After launching Pavyllon Monte-Carlo in 2022, Yannick Alléno, one of the most Michelin-starred chefs in the world, will open Pavyllon London this summer.

The restaurant will be set within the acclaimed Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and bring Chef Alléno’s refined neighbourhood dining style to London.

“Partnering with the iconic Four Seasons brand has always been a dream of mine, and I am so excited that this partnership will be conceived in London, where I have long wanted to open,” says Chef Yannick Alléno. “Together, we’ve created a concept that will reflect the contemporary and vibrant nature of the city it will call home, while appealing to locals, visitors, and all who enter its doors.”

Pavyllon London will champion laid-back luxury, pairing fine cuisine with a modern and warm environment – a reflection of the French chef’s long-standing love affair with London and his firm belief that restaurants form the backbone of the city’s social scene.

Pavyllon London will be designed in the same style as Pavyllon Monte-Carlo at the Hôtel Hermitage, with a restaurant counter for guests to take front-row seats at his theatre.

On the menu at Pavyllon London

The menu at Pavyllon London will feature dishes that are rooted in French gastronomy and techniques, while Chef Yannick Alléno draws inspiration from seasonal British produce to create a modern dining experience.

In keeping with Yannick Alléno’s philosophy that chefs have a responsibility to look after the good health of their guests, he will reform classical approaches to cooking by reducing the amount of sugar, fat, and salt in his dishes without compromising flavour or sense of indulgence. Underpinning his philosophy of modern French cuisine are multiple pillars, including Extraction, a technique he developed in 2013, as well as fermentation.

The wine offering has been considered with the help of superstar sommelier Vincent Javaux, and will include prestigious references from some of the world’s best vineyards alongside family-owned chateaus. There will also be a significant selection of wines available by the glass.

The legendary Chef Yannick Alléno

Chef Yannick Alléno is widely regarded as one of the world’s finest chefs, holding 15 Michelin stars across his 14 global restaurants.

In April 2022, Yannick Alléno unveiled Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, taking fine dining in Monaco to a new level.

Since the beginning of his career, he has become known for his reinvention of Modern French cuisine with dishes rooted in French gastronomy but taking inspiration from modern techniques and seasonal ingredients. His three restaurants in Pavillon Ledoyen hold six stars – three at Alléno Paris, two at L’Abysse and one at Pavyllon – making it the most star-rated independent establishment in the world. His restaurant Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc in Courchevel, also holds three Michelin stars.

Photo by Monaco Life