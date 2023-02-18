Chic ski resort Courchevel welcomes Prince Albert, Princess Charlene for charity gala

A charity gala for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in the luxurious ski resort of Courchevel lured hundreds of high-profile guests, including the Princely couple and billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

The children of Courchevel Sports Club got a boost on 12th February as the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation held a charity event for their benefit at the storied ski resort’s Ineos Club House.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were among the 200 invited guests, along with English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of Ineos, as well as several entrepreneurs and sports figures, including Monegasque skier Arnaud Alessandria.

The dinner, which featured a piano recital by 17-year-old Monegasque piano virtuoso Stella Almondo, was organised by the Courchevel Ski Club President Marc Sénéchal.

Christie’s International led the auction with Director Julien Brunie presiding, and several exciting lots such as works of art, wines, culinary experiences, tourist experiences, and sports accessories signed by renowned athletes went under the gavel.

The trip and event, which coincided with the FIS Alpine World Championships, saw Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene on good form, with the Princess looking particularly stunning in an embroidered tulle gown by her preferred designer Akris. The Prince smartly and appropriately donned a blue blazer and slacks.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which marked its 10th year recently, held this gala auction to raise funds to educate and raise awareness of the benefits of sport to young people, and to give those looking to enter the high-performance sporting world a leg up.

Photo credit: Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace