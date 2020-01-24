Weather
Saturday, January 25, 2020

Business & Finance

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Chimelong debuts as circus festival’s strategic partner

By Cassandra Tanti - January 24, 2020

China’s Chimelong Group has participated as a partner in the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival for the first time ever. It is a major step in the circus’ plan to enhance each other’s influence, while deepening the friendship between China and Monaco in the process.

In November 2019, the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and Chimelong Group formally established a strategic cooperation. The logo representing the collaboration was unveiled at the Big Top in Monaco, the home of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival.

Kiko and Kika, Chimelong Group’s two mascots, gave the first performance of the show on 21st January, adding a new twist to the traditional local carnival which presents 30 acts from 16 countries and regions, who are all competing for the coveted Golden, Silver and Bronze Clowns.

The partnership is significant because the European circus industry is looking to enter into the Chinese market while China is simultaneously hoping to spread its circus culture to Europe, opening up significant opportunities for collaboration between the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and Chimelong Group.

Vice President of Chimelong Group Su Zhanhang was a judge for the 44th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and attended several circus-themed international conferences, events and banquets.

“Through cooperation, we will jointly promote our circus festivals as well as circus art and culture worldwide,” said Mr Su. “Chimelong also plans to establish a circus academy in China, providing a venue where circus talents from all over the world can exchange ideas.”

Mr. Su Zhigang, Chairman of Chimelong Group, and Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, President of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in 2016

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, president of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, said that the efforts made by Chimelong Group to promote the development of circus culture are evident and that the cooperation between the two sides will be inevitable and long-lasting. “Audiences in Monaco and Europe are learning about Chinese culture through the circus, which serves as a bridge for cross-cultural communication,” said Princess Stéphanie.

Read also:

China-Monaco circus festivals form new bond

 

