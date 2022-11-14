Christmas in Monaco: Discover your inner child this festive season

Monaco is always magical during Christmas, but this year SBM will be encouraging everyone to enjoy festivities “like a child”, and that can only mean one thing: lots of fun and laughter!

With the festive period almost upon us, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) on Monday unveiled its 2022 festive agenda, and it is sure to bring a smile to the young and young at heart.

The festive campaign, titled ‘Like a Child Monte-Carlo’ or Comme un enfant, will kick off on 3rd December with a roller-skating trail on Place du Casino, where people can slalom in the open air through a pine tree forest. And because SBM boasts the most Michelin-stars for a resort in Europe, festivities will also include an incredible gastronomic journey through the Principality’s prized restaurants, as well as some classic Monaco favourites.

Skate “like a child” on the legendary Casino Square

To get the festive season under way, SBM will unveil its first ever roller-skating rink in the heart of Monte-Carlo on Saturday 3rd December. For five weeks until 8th January, children and adults can get their skates on (which can be hired on-site) and slide their way through the pine tree forest on Place du Casino. Highlights include a roller-skating show on 11th, 14th, 18th, 21st and 24th December!

They will also be able to enjoy a festive treat on the “chalet” terrace of the Café de Paris and, when night falls, admire the façade of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, which will be lit up like an aurora, reminiscent of the skies of the Far North where Father Christmas lives.

What is a festive season without glorious food?

With 30 restaurants, four of which have a shared total of seven Michelin stars, SBM is Europe’s most starred resort. Throughout this festive period, SBM chefs will be cooking up a feast with unforgettable lunches and dinners. Between its Michelin starred and signature restaurants, SBM will be offering a delicious gourmet journey: from Le Grill at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo with new Executive Chef Dominique Lory and the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo – a Yannick Alléno restaurant at the Hôtel Hermitage – to the two-starred Blue Bay restaurant headed by Chef Marcel Ravin at Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and Louis XV-Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. There is also the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo with its breathtaking view of the pine forest on the Place du Casino, and the cosy atmosphere of the Salon Rose or Train Bleu at the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

A sweet children’s toy, the Wind Up Music Box

SBM has pulled out all the stops for its “like a child” theme. On 7th November, Café de Paris Pastry Chefs Cyril Natta and Jonathan Barbagallo won SBM’s in-house festive fare competition. They created a beautiful dessert that celebrates the old wind up music box, combining the sweetness of praline, pecan nuts, gingerbread and caramel with the freshness of mango, lime and passion fruit. The dish will be on sale throughout December at the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo and at Mada One, by order 72 hours in advance.

Christmas traditions at the Hôtel de Paris

Now in its fourth year, the beautiful Christmas Garden will once again feature in the courtyard of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo from 3rd December to 8th January. Twinkling glass houses will be filled with beautiful Christmas gifts and gourmet classics, including Alain Ducasse hot chocolate, to be enjoyed on site or takeaway, as well as fun festive workshops.

The breath-taking, monumental Chopard Christmas tree will again take pride of place in the hotel lobby.

Feeling festive at the Hermitage Hôtel

The Hôtel Hermitage Christmas pop-up on Square Beaumarchais has become a fun new tradition in Monaco! Enjoy a glass of champagne and some treats at this pop-up at the entrance to the Hôtel Hermitage and gardens, while soaking in the festive atmosphere of Monte-Carlo, from 1st December to 9th January, 12pm to 7pm.

Meanwhile, a Christmas-themed afternoon tea prepared by Pastry Chef Nicolas Baygourry returns from 20th to 23rd December at the Salle Belle Epoque, a chic family tea time set to music on Saturdays and Sundays, from 3pm to 6pm.

Arabian Nights at Monte-Carlo Bay

Head to the Blue Gin at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort from 15th November 2022 to 12th March 2023 for the Sezam pop-up, featuring live DJs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a cosy and enchanting atmosphere. A magnificent firework display will welcome in the New Year.

Visits by Father Christmas

Don’t let the kids miss out on meeting Father Christmas in Monte-Carlo on 3rd, 11th, 14th, 18th, 21st and 24th December at the Place du Casino and at all SBM venues. He will be accompanied by a choir on 11th, 18th and 24th December between 2pm and 5pm at the Place du Casino.

Music, dancing and the thrills of gaming to welcome in the New Year

Finally, on 31st December, Queen Machine Symphonic will take over the Salle des Etoiles for a concert featuring the greatest hits by Queen, accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra. The party will continue through the night at Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, for exceptional openings on 29th, 30th and 31st December.

There will also be live music at the Champagne Bar at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, which promises a festive New Year party, in the keeping with the Grand Art of Gaming philosophy.

On the last two Sundays before Christmas, the shops in Monte-Carlo will be open for some last-minute shopping.

Photo above by Monaco Life