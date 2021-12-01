Weather
Christmas in Monaco: Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo

By Stephanie Horsman - December 1, 2021

Feel the spirit of Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo this festive season, where giant firs, Santa’s sleigh and sweet treats await the young, old and everyone in between.

From the moment guests enter the Hôtel Metropole, they will be transported to a wintery wonderland, filled with the warmth of the spirit of Christmas.

A canopy of stars light the pathway to the revolving door, where upon arrival a full-sized sleigh awaits, perfect for a souvenir photo or Christmas Instagram pic. Looking beyond that is a spectacular five-metre-high Christmas tree adorned with traditional ornaments and a thousand sparkling lights.  

The entrance to the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo, photo by Konio Production

In addition to the festive décor, Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo Executive Chef Christophe Cussac and Pastry Chef Patrick Mesiano have created a delicious dessert this year: a delicate red log, echoing the magical Christmas décor, topped with caramelised cherries, on a bed of chocolate and crushed pistachios.

The renowned chefs are also offering another new sweet treat this December – waffles made from their own “secret” recipe and finished with a delicious array of toppings.

The Christmas log by Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo Executive Chef Christophe Cussac and Pastry Chef Patrick Mesiano

Meanwhile, the hotel has organised some special activities for the kids this Christmas season. On 23rd and 31st December, children aged four to 12 staying at the hotel will be invited to join in two festive workshops featuring creative decoration-making sessions, using only “green” materials. By the time they head back to their rooms, they will have their arms full of beautiful ornaments and their heads full of nice memories. 

Then on Christmas Eve, Father Christmas will come to the hotel at 6pm to ask all the good boys and girls of Monaco what they want under their tree on Christmas Day. Parents are encouraged to take photos with their kids and the ultimate jolly old elf.

For a more grown-up affair, the hotel will offer a six-course Christmas Eve menu, and another on New Year’s Eve, during which pianist and crooner Patrick Raya will entertain guests with an eclectic playlist drawn from Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, The Doors, Serge Gainsbourg, Paolo Conte and Charlie Parker. 

Spa Metropole by Givenchy, photo by StudioPhenix

Additionally, the Spa Metropole by Givenchy is proposing a special gift from their luxury advent tree the entire month of December to the first person who enters each day. The spa is featuring three holiday treatment options, which are also available as gift vouchers: Glam Up by Givenchy, Le Soin Noir Renaissance Integrale, and The Ultimate Manicure and the Ultimate Pedicure by Bastien Gonzalez. The treatments come with a gift of perfume, Givenchy Day Make-up or glass of champagne if purchased as a gift voucher. 

To see more Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo, visit Monaco Life Instagram: click here

 

By Stephanie Horsman/Cassandra Tanti, photo by Monaco Life

 

 

 

