Christmas in Monaco: Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Thursday, December 2, 2021
News
Feel the spirit of Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo this festive season, where giant firs, Santa’s sleigh and sweet treats await the young, old and everyone in between.
By Stephanie Horsman/Cassandra Tanti, photo by Monaco Life
Nice Côte d’Azur airport is doing its part to prevent the spread of Covid and other viruses by introducing new contactless registration machines on a trial basis for two months.
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah was the 19th recipient of the Golden Foot award at a star-studded ceremony in Monaco, as other greats including Kelly Smith were also recognised.
The World Chambers Congress, held in Dubai last week, was a huge success for the Monaco Economic Board, which took the opportunity to strengthen contacts and prepare for future missions.
Former Formula 1 driver Thierry Boutsen was awarded a special 10-Year Prize at the annual Eco Club Trophies ceremony on Tuesday.