Clean Equity Monaco 2020

Thursday, October 15, 2020
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death
The presenting companies give 20-minute presentations, followed by a question and answer period where investors, policy makers, end users and media representatives get to know the company and their philosophies. Additionally, there will be workshops, speakers and networking opportunities during the sessions.
Participants and attendees are also invited to a gala dinner during which the best new companies are awarded. The Clean Equity awards are created by renowned artists and have been fashioned in the past by the likes of Damien Hirst, Michael Joo and Annie Cattrell. The awards address three stages of growth for ‘Excellence in the field of environmental technology’: research, development and commercialisation’.
Photo: Clean Equity Awards Ceremony 2018, courtesy Clean Equity
Monaco’s push towards a carbon-free future has taken an important leap with the acquisition of three new wind farms, boosting the Principality’s clean-energy capabilities to 25%.
The government has offered a “practical guide” for economic recovery in the Principality, vowing to protect employees as well as assist companies in trouble.
Up to 30 'next generation' technology companies committed to sustainability and energy efficiency will be pitching for investment at next week’s Clean Equity forum in Monaco.
AS Monaco Basketball’s trouncing of Telenet Giants Antwerp in a 96-64 win on Wednesday puts them squarely at the top of Euro Cup 7 league alongside Segafredo Virtus Bologna.