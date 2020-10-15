Clean Equity Monaco 2020

The presenting companies give 20-minute presentations, followed by a question and answer period where investors, policy makers, end users and media representatives get to know the company and their philosophies. Additionally, there will be workshops, speakers and networking opportunities during the sessions.

Participants and attendees are also invited to a gala dinner during which the best new companies are awarded. The Clean Equity awards are created by renowned artists and have been fashioned in the past by the likes of Damien Hirst, Michael Joo and Annie Cattrell. The awards address three stages of growth for ‘Excellence in the field of environmental technology’: research, development and commercialisation’.

Photo: Clean Equity Awards Ceremony 2018, courtesy Clean Equity

