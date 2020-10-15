Weather
Clean Equity Monaco 2020

By Stephanie Horsman - October 15, 2020

Up to 30 cutting edge “next generation” technology companies committed to sustainability and energy efficiency will be pitching for investment at next week’s Clean Equity forum in Monaco.

After its initial rescheduling from March this year, Clean Equity Monaco, hosted by London-based investment bank Innovator Capital, returns on 22nd and 23rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo as a facilitator for up and coming tech companies to show their stuff, meet with potential investors and discuss their visions for the future.

The event was co-founded by Prince Albert II of Monaco and Mungo Park in 2007 to “provide exceptional sustainable and resource efficient companies with a platform to springboard to self-sufficiency. The collegiate atmosphere allows meaningful conversations with a common focus of helping companies achieve their goals.”

The companies attending have gone through a rigorous selection process, and the delegates are chosen on an invitation-only basis to ensure top-shelf attendance all around. Sponsors of the event include such heavy hitters as BP Ventures, Earth Capital, Cision, Covington, Parkview, Taronis, Climate KIC and Cranfield University. The Principality is represented by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Invest Monaco.

The presenting companies give 20-minute presentations, followed by a question and answer period where investors, policy makers, end users and media representatives get to know the company and their philosophies. Additionally, there will be workshops, speakers and networking opportunities during the sessions.

Participants and attendees are also invited to a gala dinner during which the best new companies are awarded. The Clean Equity awards are created by renowned artists and have been fashioned in the past by the likes of Damien Hirst, Michael Joo and Annie Cattrell. The awards address three stages of growth for ‘Excellence in the field of environmental technology’: research, development and commercialisation’.

 

Photo: Clean Equity Awards Ceremony 2018, courtesy Clean Equity

 

