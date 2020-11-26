Clean-up day at Port Hercule

Thursday, November 26, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
7 new Covid cases on 25 Nov. brings total to 594: 15 hospitalised, 8 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 23 home monitored, 530 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photos by Stars ‘n’ Bars
The last strike in the Principality, and the first “interprofessional” collective strike since 2012, was on June 16, 2016, when the USM mobilised Monaco’s trade unions with a call to action from employees and retirees.[caption id="attachment_9069" align="alignleft" width="250"] Union des syndicats de Monaco (USM) General Secretary Christophe Glasser[/caption]
“Those taking to the streets are not anti-Monaco nor or anti-constitutional,” USM’s General Secretary, Christophe Glasser, told Monaco Life in June. “Quite the contrary. It’s a question of dignity and social justice.”According to Glasser, who has worked at USM for seven years, USM is a foundation that represents 39 professional unions in the Principality, from transport and telecoms to hotels and restaurants to bank managers and water and electricity. Monaco’s constitution provides the right to strike and workers do not have to give advance notice to their employers, but, as in France, they do not get paid when they are on strike.