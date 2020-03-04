Which events are going ahead as planned?

While the government has not ordered the cancellation of major events in the Principality, some large gatherings are being rescheduled amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Others are going ahead as planned.

Now that the coronavirus has hit our region, the government and event organisers are taking steps to ensure the spread of the virus is contained and that those coming from restricted regions are not penalised. As a result, the Principality is seeing the cancellations of certain upcoming events in the name of fairness and public safety.

This week, Prince Albert II assured the public the that Principality is prepared to handle whatever comes, but his government has cautioned people to avoid large gatherings and to refrain from travelling to high-risk areas. The same goes for those wanting to come from high-risk zones.

As a result, MAGIC – which was scheduled for 7th March – has been postponed until 26th and 27th February 2021. “Our event is international, and we welcome mainly guests from risk areas,” said organiser Shibuya Productions in a statement. “Following the recommendations of the Government that we want to respect, we can not organise the event on Saturday.”

The company says many personalities have already confirmed to appear at February’s event.

The Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), initially scheduled from 2nd to 4th April at the Grimaldi Forum, has also been postponed to November 2020.

Meanwhile, the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regattas scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The fifth and final races were meant to take place along with the awards ceremonies, but as several competitors would possibly undergo transportation constraints, the planners deemed it only fair to put it off until the start of next season, when the races and award giving would be able to take place in less stressful times.

But not all events have been put on the backburner. Both the Tango Fire show (6th-7th March) and The Misanthrope stage play (8th March) are going ahead at the Grimaldi Forum as planned.

Monaco Life will keep readers updated on events as word comes in.

Top image: By Shibuya Productions

