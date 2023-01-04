Covid-19 latest: all figures fell over festive week, including testing

Monaco recorded 40 new cases of Covid-19 over the Christmas to New Year period, the smallest number in weeks, while testing was also unsurprisingly low over the festive period.

According to the government’s weekly health figures, 765 PCR and antigen tests were taken in the Principality in the week from 26th December to 1st January, almost half that of the previous week.

But circulation of the virus is continuing its downward trend, with only 11.4% of those tests coming back positive, and the incidence rate falling to 102, compared to 171 the previous week.

Only 11 people are currently being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre for Covid, seven of whom are residents – around a third of the number seen at the start of December.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year period, the Monaco Government had encouraged everyone to get tested and follow health protocols to protect the most vulnerable in the community.

Figures next week will show whether the busy festive period boosts the number of Covid cases, although it is clear that less people are getting tested for the virus now than in previous years.

The French Government is also warning that its Covid figures should be taken with caution from November 2022 because some private laboratories have stopped sharing their information with health authorities and are therefore underestimations.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, the incidence rate is currently 197 and the positivity rate is 15%.

Photo credit: Cassandra Tanti, Monaco Life