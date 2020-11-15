Weather
17 ° C
17°C
9°C
Sunny Intervals
Monday, November 16, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Nov. brings total to 548: 16 hospitalised - 7 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 66 home monitored, 450 recoveries, 1 resident death

Covid situation “contained” to less than 10%

Covid situation “contained” to less than 10%

By Cassandra Tanti - November 15, 2020

The rapid increase in Covid cases in Monaco is primarily a result of increased testing, says the government, and only 7% of people screened for the virus are returning positive results.

The Prince’s Government and the National Council met on Friday for the latest Covid-19 Monitoring Committee meeting, discussing recent decisions to keep Monaco out of lockdown, tighten health measures and controls, and go over the latest screening figures.

“Even if contaminations are on the rise, Monaco’s incidence rate remains lower than that of neighbouring regions for the moment,” said the government in a statement. “It should be noted that the number of positive cases is increasing in particular because of the increase in the number of tests. It also emerges that the positivity rate of screenings carried out in Monaco remains relatively contained, around 7%, an index much lower than that of France.”

According to the latest figures from the French government, the positivity rate in the neighbouring territory is 17.3%.

In a further boost to Monaco’s screening capacity, rapid antigenic tests will be available this week in some pharmacies and later from health professionals.

Meanwhile, the committee noted that the public is increasingly complying with stricter measures introduced on 1st November.

“This is particularly the case for the wearing of masks on public roads, which has been the subject of increased checks carried out by the Public Security,” said the government.

However, the National Council is calling for the younger population of Monaco to be more vigilant in wearing masks in public places, and for carpooling workers to maintain their masks inside vehicles.

 

Related stories:

New restrictions explained

 

Photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco backs nuclear technologies
Next articleIntense win for Roca team against Dijon

Editors pics

November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0
October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0
September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0

daily

November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New vaccine offers hope, but for who and when?

Stephanie Horsman

With the announcement of a new vaccine showing early promise of preventing 90% of people from getting Covid, the next question is: who will be receiving it first?

0
November 6, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New rapid tests arrive

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality has just received 10,000 Covid-19 antigen tests, expanding Monaco’s testing capabilities significantly.

0
November 6, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Hospital boosts number of Covid beds for second wave

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Grace Hospital has increased its capacity to care for Covid-19 patients as case numbers continue to rise rapidly in the Principality.

0
November 5, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Full free housing not expected until 2023

Cassandra Tanti

A shortage of State-funded housing for Monegasques will continue for the next two years, according to the State Housing Allocation Commission, as full delivery is revised for 2023.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco continues to intrigue and captivate

‘Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich’ has been a ratings hit for BBC Two, attracting more than 4.2 million viewers on Monday night alone – the highest rating series of the week.

Early pollen alert

The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.