Curator of upcoming Monet exhibit focus of Metropole’s next Cultural Rendez-Vous

Marianne Mathieu, the curator of the Grimaldi Forum’s summer exhibition ‘Monet in Full Light’, will be holding a talk on the artist’s life and work in the South of France at the Hotel Metropole in June.

The ‘Monet in Full Light’ exhibition, being held at the Grimaldi Forum from 8th July to 3rd September, is one of the season’s most anticipated events.

With almost 100 pieces coming from sources all over the world, one of which that has never been publicly exhibited, the public will have a chance to appreciate the effect the Riviera had on the impressionists work as well as to see what gave Monet inspiration.

EXPLORATION OF HIS WORK

For those who can’t wait for the big event, the Metropole Hotel has invited the show’s curator, Monet specialist Marianne Mathieu, to speak at a Cultural Rendez-Vous on 15th June from 4pm to 6pm on the topic of Monet’s Quest for Light.

She will explore the artist’s work “through an extraordinary scenography in which works rarely presented together are displayed and put into perspective…in terms of his quest to capture light”.

Following in the painter’s footsteps through the streets of Antibes, Roquebrune, Bordighera, and Monaco, the exhibit offers insight and a better understanding of Monet’s works.

She will also describe her personal journey and tell the behind-the-scenes stories of how ‘Monet in Full Light’ was made into a reality.

The discussion is in French, and seats are limited. For reservations, call +377 93 15 15 75 or email c.russo@metropole.com

Photo: Roman road at Bordighera by Claude Monet

