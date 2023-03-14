Cycling: Monaco’s Tour de France route revealed

The contours of the final stage of the 2024 edition of the Tour de France, which will depart from Monaco before finishing on the Promenade des Anglais, have been revealed.

The Tour de France traditionally concludes on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and has done so in every edition since 1905. However, due to the French capital’s hosting of the 2024 Olympic Games, the Arrivée has had to be relocated.

As revealed back in December, the 2024 edition of the Tour de France will conclude in Nice. The Côte d’Azur city previously hosted Le Grand Départ in the heavily Covid-affected edition of 2020. There will be a discernably different atmosphere when the peloton passes through Nice in 2024.

Paris-Nice the blueprint for the penultimate stage

There will be two days of cycling around the region in July 2024. The first day (the 20th stage of the event) will see the riders depart from Nice and head towards Col de la Couillole.

The peloton will take the route followed by the Paris-Nice peloton last weekend. The penultimate stage of the Paris-Nice, won by Tadej Pogacar ahead of David Gaudu, represented a test event of sorts. The organisers of the Tour de France are sufficiently satisfied by what they saw during last Saturday’s race, which concludes with a climb up to 1,678 metres above sea level.

A historic Monaco stage

The Tour de France has not visited Monaco since Le Grand Départ back in 2009. The Principality will now host the Départ of the 21st and final stage of the 2024 event, and for the first time since 1989, the race will conclude with a time trial.

Whilst not reaching the heights of the previous day, riders must still tackle an undulating route. They will first head into Beausoleil and continue their ascent into La Turbie. They will then head west towards Èze, reaching a maximum height of 508 metres.

The riders will then descend into Villefranche-sur-Mer before concluding on the Promenade des Anglais for the final race for the iconic Yellow Jersey.

Photo of Tour de France, Nice 2020 by C. Martino