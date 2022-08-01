EC President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes Monaco diplomat

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has accepted new Head of Mission of the Principality of Monaco to the European Union, Frédéric Labarrere.

The Monaco government revealed on Monday 1st August that Frédéric Labarrere, who is also Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, had presented his Letters of Credence to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Brussels.

“During the very cordial meeting which followed the official ceremony, the Ambassador and the President of the European Commission were able to discuss the international geopolitical situation, the sanctions implemented by the European Union, as well as the pandemic management,” said the government in a statement.

The pair “also spoke of the positive momentum and the constructive spirit currently prevailing in the context of the negotiations for the signing of an Association Agreement.”

According to the government, the main aim of the Association Agreement being negotiated with the EU is to enable Monaco and all of the country’s economic stakeholders to be a part of the European internal market, including the removal of obstacles which may currently impede exports from Monaco to EU member states.

The Agreement would also provide the benefit of a lasting legal and political framework for relations between Monaco, the EU, and EU member states.

Photo source: European Commission