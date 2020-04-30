Entertainment during lockdown

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
To remind us of the wonderful array of cultural offerings we have in our little Principality, we have put together videos by Alessandra Tognoloni, one of the principal dancers of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, and Emma Wilkinson, formerly of the Lido in Paris and now with MC Performers.
From their #StrongTogether secret locations in Monaco, they bring you both the classical and showgirl adaptations of Beyonce’s Deja Vu. What do you think Monaco – can we convince them to do some more? Until we can once again see Alessandra gracing the stage and take Emma’s dance classes at the Forge, we hope this tides you over.
A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.
Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.
Monaco Life contributor Natasha Girardi catches up with one of the Principality’s newest residents, 'Lord of the Dance' star Michael Flatley.