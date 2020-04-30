Entertainment during lockdown

To remind us of the wonderful array of cultural offerings we have in our little Principality, we have put together videos by Alessandra Tognoloni, one of the principal dancers of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, and Emma Wilkinson, formerly of the Lido in Paris and now with MC Performers.

From their #StrongTogether secret locations in Monaco, they bring you both the classical and showgirl adaptations of Beyonce’s Deja Vu. What do you think Monaco – can we convince them to do some more? Until we can once again see Alessandra gracing the stage and take Emma’s dance classes at the Forge, we hope this tides you over.