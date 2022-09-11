European Heritage Day: 47 cultural sites open in Monaco

The 2022 European Heritage Day is looking forward rather than back this year with the very modern theme of Sustainable Heritage, and Monaco has designated 49 sites for people to visit, enjoy and learn from.
European Heritage Day, celebrated in the Principality on 27th September, is part of a bigger picture event celebrating Europe’s cultural diversity. Now, in keeping with the times, they have added an environmental aspect to the proceedings, in line with the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
The idea is to look at people as well as places, learn good practices from traditions, and to come up with ways that organisers and visitors can be more environmentally friendly.
The programme is jam-packed with amazing locations and interesting experiences in and around Monaco. Some are not usually open to the public, and so it gives people a chance to take a peek into a world not normally at their disposal.
Some of the highlights include the Cathedral of Monaco, the apartments of the Prince’s Palace, a trip to the forts of Monaco, the National Archives, the Princess Grace Library, the Minister of State’s residence, the workshops of the Ballets de Monte Carlo, and much more.
Especially for the day, parking rates are set at €4 at the following car parks: Jardin Exotique, Condamine, Pêcheurs, Stade Louis II, Boulingrins, Grimaldi Forum and La Colle.
For a full listing of sites and more information, visit the website on https://journeepatrimoinemonaco.com/
SEE ALSO:
PRINCE’S PALACE REOPENS TO REVEAL HIDDEN TREASURES
DELIGHTED VISITORS TO PALACE GET PHOTO OP WITH PRINCESS
Photo source: Visite Palais de Monaco Facebook page