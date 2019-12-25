Top story: Exclusive interview with Boy George

Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding
Boy George – the artist – made his world debut in Monaco on Friday night with an exhibition at G&M Design Gallery, adding to an already long list of achievements.
In an exclusive interview, Monaco Life Editor Cassandra Tanti delved into the story behind his latest creative outlet and discovered why faces play such a significant role in his art.
This story was originally published on 19 November 2019
Read also:
Monaco remains the most expensive prime residential market in the world with the average price per square metre now at €48,800.
Natural disasters that used to occur once per century will hit at least once a year by 2050, and sea levels will rise above one metre by the end of the century. These were just some of the many alarming messages to come out of Monaco on Wednesday with the release of the latest assessment […]
International celebrities have gathered in Monaco for the third annual Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Monaco is upping its game in the electric bike department, boosting its service by offering more bikes, more stations and a new easy-to-use system.