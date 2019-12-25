Weather
Monaco, MC
clear sky
14.4 ° C
15 °
13.3 °
77%
2.1kmh
0%
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Wednesday, December 25, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: Exclusive interview with Boy George

Top story: Exclusive interview with Boy George

By Cassandra Tanti - December 25, 2019

Boy George – the artist – made his world debut in Monaco on Friday night with an exhibition at G&M Design Gallery, adding to an already long list of achievements. 

In an exclusive interview, Monaco Life Editor Cassandra Tanti delved into the story behind his latest creative outlet and discovered why faces play such a significant role in his art.

Sign up now to see full article


or log in below

This story was originally published on 19 November 2019

Read also:

Boy George’s world art debut in Monaco

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTop story: Monaco tops list for real estate prices

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0

daily

December 25, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Monaco tops list for real estate prices

Staff Writer

Monaco remains the most expensive prime residential market in the world with the average price per square metre now at €48,800.

0
December 25, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Landmark climate report warns of ‘unprecedented’ catastrophes

Cassandra Tanti

Natural disasters that used to occur once per century will hit at least once a year by 2050, and sea levels will rise above one metre by the end of the century. These were just some of the many alarming messages to come out of Monaco on Wednesday with the release of the latest assessment […]

0
December 25, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Stars gather for Prince’s Ocean Gala

Cassandra Tanti

International celebrities have gathered in Monaco for the third annual Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco.

0
December 24, 2019 | Business & Finance

Top story: Prince launches new electric bikes

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is upping its game in the electric bike department, boosting its service by offering more bikes, more stations and a new easy-to-use system.

0
MORE STORIES

French giant Carrefour backs down over EASY...

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco-based Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s easyGroup has claimed a historic victory in its long-running legal battle with the French supermarket giant, Carrefour.

Monaco introduces first local history book for...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Learning about local history just became much more fun! The first in a series of books teaching kids about Monaco’s history has just been released.