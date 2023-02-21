Extreme E: Nico Rosberg’s RXR 2023 driver lineup revealed

Rosberg X Racing (RXR) has confirmed that Swedish duo Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky has been retained and will race for the Extreme E outfit next season.

Johan Kristoffersson is now entering into his third season with the team, lead by 2016 Formula One World Champion and Monaco resident Nico Rosberg. In the inaugural season of the electric rallying series in 2021, the Swedish driver won the title.

Rosberg bullish on title aspirations

Last season, alongside new teammate Ahlin-Kottulinsky, RXR very narrowly missed out on the title. Heading into the final race of the season as favourites, mechanical issues prevented them from competing in the finale, allowing Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing to take the title by a mere two points.

RXR have decided to keep the line-up as they look to win their title back in 2023. “I’m super happy that Mikaela and Johan have signed for another season. With the experience and track record of both drivers, we will be prepared for the battle and hopefully make for some exciting action on track. Last year, we sadly didn’t take home the championship trophy, but this year we plan on giving it our all,” said Rosberg in a press release.

The Extreme E series gets underway in Neom, Saudi Arabia on 11th March before heading to Scotland, Italy and Chile. There will be a further race to be staged either in the Amazon or in the United States of America.

