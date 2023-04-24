Èze among France’s “most welcoming” coastal holiday destinations

With the best month for long bank holiday weekends just around the corner, Airbnb has released its list of the “most welcoming” coastal destinations in France and Èze-sur-Mer is the only Riviera town to make the Top 10.

For a region that lives off its top-quality appeal to tourists, it’s perhaps surprising that only one place in the French Riviera made the cut. Èze-sur-Mer came in fourth position on the new list from Airbnb, which places La Hague in the northwest, Port-en-Bessin-Huppain in Calvados and Le Bois-Plage-en-Ré in the Charente-Maritime at the top.

Èze deserves to be on the list. Stunning scenery, world-class restaurants and an enduring authenticity – plus it’s mere minutes from Monaco by road, boat or train – are just some of the reasons why it’s a beautiful place to spend a day, weekend or longer.

Overall, the list was dominated by destinations on the Atlantic coast of France, with places in the Loire-Atlantique, Vendée, Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan and Somme filling in the remaining Top 10. The only other Mediterranean hotspot to rank – Airbnb filtered for the highest number of five-star rated stays to compile the list – was Olmeto in southern Corsica.

Our stretch of the coast fared better in the second half of the report, which features the most popular listings on the bord de mer.

A cute cottage in Marseille picked up the Number Two slot here, while a rooftop loft with spectacular views of the sea in Villeneuve Loubet came in third.

Photo source: Chelsea Essig for Unsplash