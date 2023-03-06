How did Monaco and the French Riviera rate in the 2023 Michelin Guide?

The 2023 Michelin Guide was presented on Monday, revealing that one restaurant in the French Riviera has picked up its first Michelin star, while further accolades have been awarded to the region’s most prized restaurants including Mirazur and Le Louis XV.

The world of gastronomy’s most coveted accolades were handed out on Monday during a special ceremony in Strasbourg in front of 1,500 guests, including 550 chefs and 300 students.

Making the cut in this year’s Michelin Guide are 630 starred tables across France and Monaco, including 44 new additions in France: one three-star, four two-star and 39 one-star restaurants.

In a major nod to the fine dining restaurants in Monaco and the French Riviera, all of the relevant establishments kept their stars, including three-starred Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris, and Le Blue Bay at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort, which last year picked up its second Michelin star.

Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, a restaurant by Yannick Alléno at the Hôtel Hermitage, retained its star, as did Le Grill in the Hôtel de Paris, La Table d’Antonio Salvatore and Yoshi at the Hôtel Metropole.

Surrounding Monaco, La Chèvre d’Or in Eze, Hostellerie Jérôme in La Turbie, and Flaveur in Nice had their two Michelin stars confirmed for another year, while Mirazur by Mauro Colagreco in Menton maintained its three Michelin stars and one Michelin Green Star. The restaurant’s Pastry Chef Marius Dufay also helped the Mirazur pick up a prize in the Passion Desserts category this year.

The only restaurant in the French Riviera to receive its first Michelin Star is Château Eza in Eze (pictured above), a 50-seat gourmet restaurant in the medieval hilltop village offering refined French and Mediterranean cuisine prepared by Chef Justin Schmitt, and exquisite views over the coastline.

Meanwhile, Claire Sonnet from Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse in Monaco received the Service Prize, delivered by the culinary legend himself.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source Chateau Eza