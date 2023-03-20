Football: AS Monaco Women part ways with Laurent Banide

AS Monaco Women have parted ways with Laurent Banide with the club set to once again miss out on promotion from the Régionale 1.

Former AS Monaco manager Banide was brought in to replace Stéphane Guigo at the beginning of the season. The appointment came in the wake of the disappointing loss against Toulouse in the play-off final, which consigned Les Monégasques to another season in the Régionale 1.

Tony Ribeiro takes charge in the interim

However, the club look set to fall short of those expectations, despite a considerable recruitment drive over the summer. Following a loss against AS Cannes Football, Monacowill again almost certainly miss out on promotion. With only the top side set for promotion, Monaco’s destiny is out of their hands, and only a shock Cannes loss would offer them the possibility of promotion to the D3.

As well as Banide, Christophe Almeras has also left the club. The club’s youth coach, Tony Ribeiro, replaces the duo and will take charge of ASM Women until the end of the season.

Roles for Louis Ducruet and Jean Petit

As well as the managerial change, there is movement behind the scenes. Louis Ducruet, nephew of Prince Albert II and former employee at AS Monaco, arrives at the club in order to contribute to the growth and development of the AS Monaco Women’s side. Ducruet, who recently spoke to Monaco Life about his sporting ambitions, left his recruitment role at Premier League side Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Jean Petit, a former Monaco player and manager as well as a French international, joins the club in the role of sporting advisor to the president. These changes aren’t expected to reap rewards in the short-term, with the club already looking towards earning promotion next season.

Photo from ASM FF