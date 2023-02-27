Football: Monaco sign partnership with auctioning giant Catawiki

AS Monaco and Catawiki, the leading online auction platform, have signed a partnership that will allow supporters to regularly participate in auctions to purchase unique Monaco memorabilia.

The partnership will allow increased fan engagement by facilitating regular online auctions of unique pieces, often worn during Monaco matches and later signed by the players.

PSG-Monaco auction

To mark the beginning of Monaco’s collaboration with Catawiki, a special auction has been launched. All 11 players that started in Les Monégasques’ 3-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain earlier in February will sign a shirt, which will then be auctioned. Also included in the lot is an exclusive private visit to the club’s performance centre in La Turbie. The money raised will then go towards supporting the Flavien Foundation, a Monegasque organisation committed to fighting against pediatric cancers and supported by the two clubs during their Ligue 1 encounter.

In collaborating with Amsterdam-based Catawiki, Monaco have joined a group of partners that also includes cycling team Jumbo Visma, who auctioned their Tour de France 2022 bicycles last year, as well as record-breaking marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge.

“We are happy to welcome Catawiki to the family of AS Monaco partners. Thanks to this collaboration, we will be able to give all of our supporters the opportunity to treat themselves to unique collector’s items and exclusive products related to the club,” said Monaco’s director of sponsorships, Adrien Zannettacci, in a press release.

The demand for sports memorabilia is growing, making Monaco’s partnership with Catawiki a mutually beneficial one, and one which will give Les Monégasques’ millions of fans worldwide the chance to interact further with their club.

Photo by AS Monaco