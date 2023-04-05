Formula 2: Arthur Leclerc on the podium in Australia

Arthur Leclerc secured his first podium in Formula 2 in Australia over the weekend, while Grasse resident Théo Pourchaire finished ahead in second.

Arthur Leclerc, brother of Formula 1 driver Charles, is in his debut season in Formula 2 and drives for the DAMS team. Leclerc has begun the season well, scoring points in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday in Australia, Leclerc produced his best race of the season so far, profiting from a second safety car to make the jump from fifth to third. The result also moves him into the top five in the drivers’ standings with 33 points.

However, Leclerc is now 25 points off Ayumu Iwasa, who won in Melbourne on Sunday with ease. Pourchaire, from just down the coast in Grasse and the winner of the first race of the season in Bahrain, split the two DAMS cars. The Frenchman is now second in the standings.

“Today we had a great race. I’m pleased with the progress we’re making. We had good speed throughout and kept it clean to take the podium, which of course I’m so happy about! Thanks to the team, and I’m looking forward to continuing the season strongly,” said Leclerc.

The grid next travels to Baku Azerbaijan at the end of the month, where Leclerc, part of the Scuderia Ferrari Academy programme, will be looking to build on his performance Down Under.

Photo by Dutch Photo Agency