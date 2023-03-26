Formula E: MSG’s struggles continue in Brazil

Maserati Monaco Sports Group (MSG) Racing endured another pointless weekend in Brazil, with the Monégasque team’s pace once again going unrewarded.

MSG have shown improvements in recent races, not that that has manifested itself in points. The Monégasque brand, racing under the name ROKiT Venturi Racing, were in contention for the constructors’ championship last year.

This year, they have a mere three points, ahead of only the pointless ABT Cupra team. The championship leaders, Tag Heuer Porsche, are 141 points ahead.

Qualifying performance unconverted

Once again, MSG showed pace in qualifying, which allowed both cars to qualify in the top 10. Edoardo Mortara, who was so close to the title last year, began Saturday’s race in Sao Paulo in fourth, but he immediately ran into trouble, quite literally.

The Swiss driver went into the back of Mitch Evans in a turn-one pile-up, forcing him to pit for repairs. Mortara picked his way through the field, reaching 13th position before contact with Abt’s Nico Müller sent him spinning into the barriers and out of the race.

Maximilian Günther, who had begun the race in ninth, was in competition for a smattering of points but saw himself pipped by Sébastien Buemi on lap 28, which saw the German driver drop to 11th.

“With the mistakes, the results we’re achieving don’t reflect what we know we’re capable of.”

A weekend that held much promise ultimately delivered nothing tangible for MSG, who depart Brazil with no more points in the bag, much to the frustration of team principal James Rossiter.

“The team deserved better today, especially after the hard work since Cape Town. We pulled together and delivered a fast car, that much is clear from qualifying. But with the mistakes, the results we’re achieving don’t reflect what we know we’re capable of,” said MSG’s team principal.

MSG will be looking for improvement during a double-header in Berlin on 22-23 April, before heading for their home race, in Monaco, on 6th May.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Maserati MSG Racing