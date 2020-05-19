France aims to open borders on 15th June

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the country will start a “generalised easing” of its borders from 15th June.

In March, the European Union banned foreign nationals from entering its Schengen area, an open border zone comprising 22 of 27 member states, with exceptions for medical workers and essential travel.

Last week it set out plans for a phased restart of travel, urging member states to reopen internal borders while recommending that external frontiers remain shut until at least the middle of June.

“Concerning the internal borders, we have reciprocity agreements with neighbouring countries and one can imagine that progressively, provided the easing of the lockdown works and the pandemic does not resume, we will be able to reconsider these closure measures,” said France’s foreign minister. “I think that progressively from 15th June, we will be able to start a generalised easing, at least that is what I hope.”

Among its new health and safety measures, the Nice Côte d’Azur airport has deployed UV robots that emit ultraviolet light to eliminate viruses suspended in air or on surfaces.

