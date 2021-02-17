Weather
13 ° C
13°C
6°C
Sunny Intervals
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

13 new Covid cases on 16 Feb. brings total to 1,787: 45 hospitalised: 29 resident + 9 in ICU: 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 1,562 recoveries, 21 deaths

France allows day trips to the Var

France allows day trips to the Var

By Cassandra Tanti - February 17, 2021

Monaco residents will now be able to travel as far as the Var without having to present a negative Covid test, under a new relaxation of the 30km rule. But the Prince’s government is still fighting to have the 24-hour deadline lifted altogether.

It is the second exemption that French authorities have made for Monaco since the 30-kilometre travel restriction was introduced at the beginning of February.

Now, residents of the Principality can journey to the Var department without having to present a negative PCR test, as long as the trip is less than 24 hours. This is currently the case for travel from Monaco to the Alpes Maritimes department.

“This is an additional relaxation which is in line with what the Prince’s Government is asking the French authorities to do,” the government said in a statement late Tuesday evening.

As a result, the Prince’s Government says that it will reciprocate the move. It means that anyone coming from the Var to Monaco must present a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours. Commuter workers, schoolchildren and students, as well as residents of the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var coming to the Principality for less than 24 hours are exempt from this provision.

While welcoming the move, the government says that it still does not go far enough, and that it will “continue constructive dialogue with the French authorities in order to lift the 24-hour deadline which limits travel in the Var department as well as in the Alpes-Maritimes which constitute Monaco’s catchment area.”

 

Photo: Port Grimaud in the Var department, by Monaco Life all rights reserved

 

Related stories:

30km rule remains for long trips

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco’s incidence rate halved within a week
Next articleCrime down, misdemeanours up in 2020

Editors pics

February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0
February 15, 2021 | Local News

Monte-Carlo Masters to go ahead behind closed doors

Rafael Nadal will be chasing his 12th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters title this April but, for the first time, he will be doing so without a crowd of fans cheering him on.

0
February 12, 2021 | Local News

Don’t risk being turned away at the airport

Travellers, including Monaco residents, are being refused access to their flights at Nice airport because they are not meeting strict new criteria for international travel outside of the EU.

0

daily

February 17, 2021 | Local News

Crime down, misdemeanours up in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco saw a clear decline in criminal offences in 2020 compared to the previous year, though fines and warnings for breaking Covid-related rules kept the force busy.

0
February 17, 2021 | Local News

France allows day trips to the Var

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco residents can travel as far as the Var without a negative Covid test, under a new relaxation of the rules. But the government still wants the 24-hour deadline lifted altogether.

0
February 16, 2021 | Local News

Monaco’s incidence rate halved within a week

Stephanie Horsman

The government is now revealing Monaco's weekly incidence rate as part of its regular communication about the coronavirus situation, a figure which has just halved within a week.  

0
February 16, 2021 | Local News

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Cassandra Tanti

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0
MORE STORIES

Bella’s seasonal shopping guide for Monaco

Local News Isabella Marino -
The warm colours of autumn.

Prince’s orchestra joins autumn festival for seniors

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22983" align="alignnone" width="3000"]Photo: Mairie de Monaco Photo: Mairie de Monaco[/caption] About 200 beneficiaries of the Social Action Service of the Town Hall gathered at Espace Léo Ferré on Thursday, October 5, for the traditional autumn tasting. Welcomed by Mayor Georges Marsan and several members of the Communal Council – 1st Deputy Deputy of the Social Action Service-Home Support Section Camille Svara, André J. Campana, Henri Doria, Chloe Boscagli-Leclercq and Claude Bollati – joined in the applause for the Orchestra of the Prince’s Guards, who graciously offered the musical entertainment for the afternoon. In thanks, the Social Action Service had prepared a surprise, a superb cake bearing the effigy of the Prince's Carabinieri on the occasion of the celebration of their bicentenary in 2017. On their arrival, the elected representatives took pleasure in greeting all the guests from table to table, offering a rose to each. These biannual meetings, organised in the spring and autumn by the City Council, offer conviviality for the beneficiaries who appreciate the warm and festive atmosphere. Strawberry cake, sweets and petits-four, as well as hot and cold drinks and cider, accompanied the musical afternoon. At the official table, the Mayor and the elected representatives were joined by Véronique Segui-Charlot and Nathalie Vaccarezza, Director and Deputy Director of Action and Social Welfare of the Prince's Government, as well as Commander Maxime Yvrard of the Sappers Corps-Firemasters of Monaco.

READ MOREPrince’s Orchestre des Carabiniers to open Edinburgh festival

[caption id="attachment_20006" align="alignnone" width="496"]Photo: Facebook Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince Photo: Facebook Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince[/caption]