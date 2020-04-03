Weather
16 ° C
16°C
7°C
Sunny
Saturday, April 4, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 64 in Monaco: 3 cured, 11 hospitalised, 1 in ICU

Free online wellness event this weekend

Free online wellness event this weekend

By Stephanie Horsman - April 3, 2020

The In Your Element Festival, due to be held in Monaco this weekend, has switched gears and will now be a free online event with live workshops and classes being presented throughout the day. 

The In Your Element Wellness and Fitness Festival, scheduled for the weekend of 4th of April in Monaco, was not able to take place at Stars n’ Bars as planned due to the health crisis.

Instead, the hosts of the event have decided to put on a two day online event where their community of experts and coaches will be streaming an assortment of live workshops and events directly into participant’s homes.

The idea behind the event is to help people get motivated during these challenging times and offer tips on health, well-being, nutrition and exercise.

Classes offer something for everyone and include a Total Body Sculpt class, a core yoga and pilates class, a live Q&A with the physiotherapists at Bodi Team Physios, a nutrition class explaining detox, workshop about buying the clean beauty products, meditation and breathwork classes, strength and cardio training, a raw chocolate and Easter treat-making workshop and a class teaching how to do a home facial massage.

The dates are 4th and 5th April. For more information, go online to their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/in_your_element/?hl=en

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco Telecom acquisition complete
Next articleMonaco’s students: how do we live during the lockdown?

Editors pics

April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0

daily

April 4, 2020 | Local News

Feeding the elderly and vulnerable

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s ‘meals on wheels’ programme for seniors and the frail is a perfect example of how the community is coming together to help those most in need.

0
April 3, 2020 | Local News

World Health Day 2020 celebrates nurses and midwives

Stephanie Horsman

Now more than ever, health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. On 7th April, we have an opportunity to thank the nurses and midwives of the Principality during World Health Day 2020.

0
April 3, 2020 | Local News

Home care workers on the front lines during epidemic

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s support workers caring for the most vulnerable in the community are making heroic efforts to maintain vital ties to the elderly and disabled, whilst trying to remain safe themselves during the crisis.

0
April 3, 2020 | Local News

Lotfi and Usmakabyle qualify for UEFA eEuro 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The two Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) stars from Monaco have been unbeaten throughout the qualifying rounds and have landed themselves spots in the final stages of the eEuro 2020.

0
MORE STORIES

Fri. June 9 – Concert given by...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 9 June, 7 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library (Louis Notari Library) Concert given by the Pierre Bertrand Quartet (jazz) Information: +377 93 15 29 40

Monaco signs documents in Baku

Local News Staff Writer -
forum Baku hosted a business forum between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Monaco on November 7. Three documents were signed during the event. The Memorandum on Mutual Cooperation was signed by the Azerbaijan Export & Investment Promotion Foundation (Azpromo), the Chamber of Commerce of Azerbaijan, and the Economic Chamber of Monaco. AzAlternativEnerji LLC (under the State Agency for Alternative & Renewable Energy of Azerbaijan) and the Chamber of Renewable Energy & Ecology of Monaco signed the Protocol of Intentions. READ MORE: Director of the European Azerbaijan Society signs partnership with Peace and Sport