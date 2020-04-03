Free online wellness event this weekend

The In Your Element Festival, due to be held in Monaco this weekend, has switched gears and will now be a free online event with live workshops and classes being presented throughout the day.

The In Your Element Wellness and Fitness Festival, scheduled for the weekend of 4th of April in Monaco, was not able to take place at Stars n’ Bars as planned due to the health crisis.

Instead, the hosts of the event have decided to put on a two day online event where their community of experts and coaches will be streaming an assortment of live workshops and events directly into participant’s homes.

The idea behind the event is to help people get motivated during these challenging times and offer tips on health, well-being, nutrition and exercise.

Classes offer something for everyone and include a Total Body Sculpt class, a core yoga and pilates class, a live Q&A with the physiotherapists at Bodi Team Physios, a nutrition class explaining detox, workshop about buying the clean beauty products, meditation and breathwork classes, strength and cardio training, a raw chocolate and Easter treat-making workshop and a class teaching how to do a home facial massage.

The dates are 4th and 5th April. For more information, go online to their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/in_your_element/?hl=en