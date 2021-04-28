Weather
3 Covid cases 27 Apr, 10 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 35 home monitored, 2,338 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

French President to outline exit strategy in Friday address

By Cassandra Tanti - April 28, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation on Friday to outline the government’s strategy to gradually ease pandemic restrictions.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference on Wednesday that France’s Covid-19 situation was slowly improving after a punishing third wave of the pandemic.

He said the government’s strategy to lift restrictions would be “progressive and phased”.

“The epidemic situation continues to improve at a regular pace. Virus circulation remains high but is on a real downward trend even though its impact on hospitalisation is limited notably on the number of people in intensive care units,” said Castex after a meeting of the French cabinet.

France’s main Covid-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Tuesday, with the seven-day number of daily new infections falling to 27,856, standing below 28,000 for the first time in more than a month.

Possible timetable

Some dates have already been confirmed for the lifting of the ‘partial lockdown’ measures that have been in place across the country since 3rd April, while others are yet to be announced.

On 3rd May, the 10km limit on travel will be scrapped and there will be no more need for attestations, confirmed the prime minister last week. Travel throughout France for any reason will be allowed, opening the doors for foreign tourists and lifting travel restrictions between France and Monaco.

By mid-May, restaurant, café and bar terraces are likely to reopen, however this may happen on a regional basis, starting with areas that have lower Covid circulation rates.

“I don’t think we will be able to open restaurants in, say, late May or in June, in departments where the virus is circulating quickly,” Macron told journalists on Monday. “But in others, where the circulation has fallen a lot, I think we’ll have to open them.”

For the week of 14th to 20th April, the incidence rate was 186 in the Alpes-Maritimes, compared to around 650 at the end of February.

As of 20th April, 413,210 vaccinations (1st and 2nd doses) had been carried out in the Alpes-Maritimes.

The government is also under pressure from business owners to reopen “non-essential” shops in early May

 

READ ALSO: Is this the timeline for France’s reopening?

 

Photo by Ian Langsdon, AFP

 

 

MORE STORIES

Monaco participates in short film festival awards...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27194" align="alignnone" width="640"]Marc Obéron, Producer of the Festival, and Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, two students of Collège Charles III and other members of the Jury for the Children's Prize. Photo: DCI Marc Obéron, Producer of the Festival, and Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, two students of Collège Charles III and other members of the Jury for the Children's Prize. Photo: DCI[/caption] The Prince's Government has awarded two prizes in the seventh edition of the Short Film Festival, Le Temps Presse, on the topic of Sustainable Development Goals. The ceremony took place on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the City Hall of Paris, in the presence of many leading figures from culture and sport. As the partner of the Le Temps Presse (“Time is Running Out”) from its first edition, the Prince's Government aims to raise awareness among young people of major global issues. The Children's Prize was awarded according to the votes of 3,000 students in Monaco, France and in the countries in which the Monegasque Cooperation is involved in aid programmes. The winner was the animated film "The Present" by Jacob Frey, on the theme of disability, which has sparked huge enthusiasm among young audiences. The trophy was presented by Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, in the presence of several members of the jury, including two students from Charles III College. The Student Award, created by the Directorate of International Cooperation, was awarded to the short film "Kapitalistis" by Pablo Munoz-Gomez, which, with humour, deals with the nonsense of our consumer society. The jury for this prize was made up of students from Sciences Po Paris, Menton Campus, (a partner of the Prince's Government) and other institutions of higher education in France. Finally, the Women's Prize, which has been decided by the Princess Stephanie jury for several years, was awarded to director Viktor Miletic for his film "Bouge pas" (Don’t Move) on the hot topic of harassment. The Prince Albert II Foundation also participated in the Festival as a jury member for the Rivers and Oceans Award.

MONEYVAL meets in Monaco to discuss financing...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30378" align="alignleft" width="248"]Romain Bugnicourt-SICCFIN-MONEYVAL- - Romain Bugnicourt, Section Head, SICCFIN; member of the fifth round evaluation team for Andorra. © SICCFIN Romain Bugnicourt-SICCFIN-MONEYVAL- - Romain Bugnicourt, Section Head, SICCFIN; member of the fifth round evaluation team for Andorra. © SICCFIN[/caption] As part of the international and ongoing activities of the MONEYVAL Committee of Experts, a workshop was held in Monaco on April 9 and 10 by SICCFIN, the Principality’s financial regulations enforcement authority. States that are members of the Council of Europe are represented on MONEYVAL, as is the Russian Federation. This workshop brought together financial intelligence units with missions identical to those of SICCFIN and represented a dozen countries, financial centres, members of MONEYVAL and FATF. The purpose of the meeting was to reflect on a methodology for assessing the risk of terrorist financing in this type of jurisdiction and on the best practices to adopt to combat this risk.