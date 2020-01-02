Weather
Friday, January 3, 2020

News

Breaking News

another day of mass protests set for 9th January, while energy workers call for a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th January

French union’s vow no surrender following Macron speech

By Cassandra Tanti - January 2, 2020

Brace yourself for more strike action. The leader of France’s hardline CGT union has urged all workers to join pension strikes that have crippled public transport over the past month, as a showdown with President Emmanuel Macron enters a second month.

In his New Year’s address on Tuesday, Macron vowed not to back down on his plan to replace France’s 42 separate pension schemes with a single system that would require people to work longer.

The government says the changes are necessary to make the system fairer for all and more sustainable but unions argue that workers, particularly in the public sector, will lose out.

Reacting to Macron’s speech, CGT leader Philippe Martinez called for strikes “everywhere” from next week, both “in the public and the private sector”.

“Faced with a self-satisfied president who thinks that everything is going fine in this country we have to send a stronger warning sign,” he told BFM news channel.

“We’re calling on all the French to mobilise, attend demonstrations and go on strike,” he added.

The 28-day strike, which left thousands of travelers stranded over the Christmas holidays, is on course to exceed the longest transport strike to date in France, which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.

Macron’s New Year’s address was closely watched for signs that the government’s resolve might be weakening.

But while calling for a “rapid compromise” during a new round of negotiations with unions next week, Macron vowed that the reforms “will be carried out.”

Already another day of mass protests is set for 9th January, when teachers, dockers, hospital workers and other public sector employees are expected to join transport workers by striking for the day.

Energy workers have also called for a three-day blockade of the country’s oil refineries and fuel depots starting 7th January, raising the specter of petrol shortages.

But the strike participation rate is waning, with just 7.7% of employees at train operator SNCF on strike Tuesday, far below the levels seen when the protest began on 5th December.

Source: AFP 

 

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0
December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

January 2, 2020 | News

Last weekend to enjoy Christmas Village

Stephanie Horsman

Extend the holiday spirit and visit the final days of Monaco’s White Christmas-themed Christmas Village. 

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Top Marques to showcase replica of car from To Catch a Thief

Stephanie Horsman

A 1954 Sunbeam Alpine, the car driven by Grace Kelly in the 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, will be exhibited at the Top Marques show in Paris next month.

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Louis and Marie Ducruet share wedding video

Cassandra Tanti

Louis Ducruet has given the world a unique glimpse of “the happiest day of his life”, posting a video of his marriage to Marie Chevallier on social media.

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Don’t let gastro get you

Stephanie Horsman

This year, Monaco and the surrounding regions have been hit hard by the highly infectious bug that causes gastroenteritis, more commonly known simply as “gastro”.

0
