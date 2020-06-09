Weather
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Gareth Wittstock designs new race car for virtual Le Mans  

By Stephanie Horsman - June 9, 2020

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has officially presented its Strong Together #54 Ferrari, designed by the Princess’s brother, which is set to take part in the first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual from 13th to 14th June.

The LM GTE Strongtogether will be driven by three professional drivers: Felipe Massa, Giancarlo Fisichella and Francesco Castellacci, along with sim racer Tony Mella.

The car was designed by Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, and created by rydesign who took up the challenge of bringing this unique model to life.

The Ferrari 488 GTE livery will bear the colours of the Principality of Monaco and those of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

In order to optimise team cohesion during the 24 hours of this unprecedented race, Giancarlo, Francesco and Tony will drive together from Monaco and remain in constant liaison with Felipe Massa who will be in Brazil.

The team is hard at training with only a few days left before the start of the race.

 

Top photo: Copyright Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

 

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

June 9, 2020 | Local News

Local craft brewer gets creative during crisis

Cassandra Tanti

When Blue Coast was thrown a curve ball in the form of Covid-19, the team knew they had to get creative in order to withstand the coronavirus shock. Interview: Daniel Ricciardo and Celina Eude.

0
June 9, 2020 | Local News

Gareth Wittstock designs new race car for virtual Le Mans  

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has officially presented its Strong Together #54 Ferrari, which is set to take part in the first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual from 13th to 14th June.

0
June 9, 2020 | Local News

Condamine Food Hall reopens

Stephanie Horsman

The popular food hall at the Condamine Market has reopened for lunch and dinner table service.

0
June 9, 2020 | Local News

Obradovic out as AS Monaco basketball coach

Stephanie Horsman

Sasa Obradovic is leaving the Rock to return to his roots as head coach for Crvena Zvezda in his hometown of Belgrade.

0
Fri. June 2 – Grande Saison series:...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 2 June, 8.30 pm, Rainier III Auditorium – Salle Yakov Kreizberg Grande Saison series: symphonic concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Eivind Aadland with Baiba Skride on violin. The programme features Edvard Grieg, Robert Schumann and Jean Sibelius. At 7.30 pm, as a prelude to the concert, there will be a presentation of the works by André Peyrègne Information: +377 98 06 28 28

World-travelling Rugby ball arrives in Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -

Global Pass 06

A rugby ball that has travelled around the world to celebrate the 450th anniversary of Rugby School was passed around by youth players of AS Monaco Rugby club on Saturday. Although Rugby School has other claims to fame – it had a very progressive headmaster in Thomas Arnold, and Tom Brown’s 1857 novel School Days was set at the Warwickshire school – it’s as the birthplace of Rugby, the sport, for which it’s best known. However, it was not until 1823 that the game was born. A pupil, William Webb Ellis, defied the rules of soccer and “with a fine disregard for the rules of football as played at the time, first took the ball in his arms and ran with it”. The ball that came to Monaco on April 1 has so far visited Six Nations games in Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Paris, and Rome as well as London, Guernsey Moscow, Hong Kong, Beaune, Milan Florence. It has also been to Menton, where William Webb Ellis is buried.

Global Pass 04

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=14011

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=11061  