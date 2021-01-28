Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Friday, January 29, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 new Covid cases on 28 Jan. brings total to 1,430: 47 hospitalised: 30 resident + 9 in ICU: 2 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,198 recoveries, 11 deaths

Geneva closes probe into Rybolovlev’s art complaint

Geneva closes probe into Rybolovlev’s art complaint

By Cassandra Tanti - January 28, 2021

Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of the AS Monaco football club, against a top art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.

The Russian oligarch and Monaco resident has alleged Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier charged him inflated prices on dozens of works he acquired for more than €1.9 billion.

He has brought cases against the dealer in Monaco, Singapore and Switzerland.

Swiss newspaper Le Temps reported Monday that Geneva’s top prosecutor Yves Bertossa had decided to drop the Swiss side of the case, after Rybolovlev lost before a Monaco appeals court in December 2019.

Bertossa’s office told AFP on Tuesday the prosecution had “announced to the parties its intention to close the case”.

It provided no further details, but according to Le Temps, the parties have until 30th January to oppose the closure.

Rybolovlev had commissioned Bouvier to help build up an art collection to rival a small museum, including works by Van Gogh, Picasso, Monet, Rodin, Matisse and Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’.

Their relationship soured when Rybolovlev accused Bouvier of overcharging him.

The Russian later sold the da Vinci at auction in 2017 for a record €382 million.

Rybolovlev was meanwhile himself charged with bribery and influence peddling and Monaco’s justice minister was forced to retire over claims he accepted bribes.

He made his fortune in the fertiliser industry after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Forbes business magazine ranks him number 224 on its list of the world’s richest people for 2020 and Forbes Monaco ranks him as the seventh richest resident in Monaco, with a net worth of €5.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Rybolovlev is spending around €165 million to transform the small Greek island of Skorpios into a luxury resort.

Rybolovlev brought the 200-acre island off the western coast of Greece from Aristotle Onassis’ granddaughter for $153 million in 2013.

The project will include a spa, villas, vineyard, amphitheatre and an extension of the harbour to accommodate large yachts.

Sergey Chernitsyn, the adviser to the Rybolovlev family, told Insider that Rybolovlev and his family will personally use the resort at times, or rent out the entire complex for a minimum seven-day period for around €1 million a week.

 

(Monaco Life with AFP)

 

Related stories:

Monaco court dismisses criminal case against Bouvier

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRAMOGE sets new goals
Next articleHerrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Editors pics

January 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

CSM signs finance deal with coral molecule maker

The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.

0
January 7, 2021 | Business & Finance

Government launches Monaco Boost incubator

Monaco’s entrepreneurial eco-system has received a major “boost” thanks to the opening of another government funded start-up incubator capable of supporting 108 businesses.  

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0

daily

January 28, 2021 | Business & Finance

Geneva closes probe into Rybolovlev’s art complaint

Cassandra Tanti

Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.

0
January 27, 2021 | Business & Finance

Top-tier property market remains strong

Cassandra Tanti

New research has shown that the French Riviera and Monaco rank highest for the most expensive properties, confirming it as the most prestigious property pocket in the world.

0
January 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco-ville ‘villa’ sells for €75 million

Stephanie Horsman

Villa Unda Maris, situated just metres from the Oceanographic Museum on the Rock, has gone under the gavel and achieved an eye-watering sale price of €75,300,000.

0
January 15, 2021 | Business & Finance

What will the EU’s recovery look like?

Stephanie Horsman

The European Union is about to roll out its biggest stimulus package ever seen as focus turns from Covid testing and vaccination to economic recovery.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco takes 20% stake Cap d’Ail Port

Monaco has acquired 20% of the capital of the Société du Port de Cap d’Ail, putting the country in a position to be part of the management of the harbour and it’s infrastructure in coming years.
HMRC logo

UK tax authority visit date announced

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
The British Association of Monaco has announced the date and venue for the HMRC roadshow visiting Monaco.