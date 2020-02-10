Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
14.3 ° C
16.7 °
9.4 °
48%
10.8kmh
0%
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, February 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

'Grand Ida' residential developer asked to rethink design concept amid concern by councillors

Grand Ida developer asked to rethink design concept

Grand Ida developer asked to rethink design concept

By Cassandra Tanti - February 10, 2020

The developer behind Monaco’s new residential building ‘Grand Ida’ will come up with alternative designs amid concerns over its “aesthetics”, according to the National Council.

‘Grand Ida’ was one of two building projects put forward by the government and approved by the National Council earlier this month. Designed by Fred Genin of Arch Monaco, for JB Pastor & Fils, the housing project will include a series of separate but interconnected buildings that create green spaces. It is due to be completed by 2023.

But according to a statement released by the National Council on its social media platform, Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan and members of the municipal council would like to clarify some details.

“Contrary to what is indicated, this project, considered in a municipal council public meeting on 14th January, was not voted by unanimity but by a majority of the elected members, three municipal councillors having not (voted). On the other hand, most elected representatives have spoken to express their reservations and criticism about the aesthetics of the project.”

Grand Ida Architectes ARCH, Fred GENIN © JB Pastor & Fils

The ‘Grand Ida’, when completed, will create 140 apartments for state-subsidised housing as well as an additional 20 private homes. It will also include a creche and parking spaces.

“Despite these (concerns), in the case of a public operation with state housing and a municipal nursery expected by our fellow citizens, they wanted to respect their wishes, (so) the municipal elected representatives took the responsibility not to vote against this project,” reads the statement.

Arch architects and Fred Genin are behind a number of developments in Monaco including the new VIP boxes at Stade Louis II, L’Helios residential building, the Monaco Train Station, the Grimaldi Forum and the Quai Kennedy residential building.

According to the council, there seems to have been some confusion as to the finality of the ‘Grand Ida’ design: “While the Princely Government said on 4th February that ‘at this stage of the project, these first sketches do not represent the final project. The aesthetics of buildings is not frozen at this point’, it should be said that the project that had been submitted to the vote of the municipal council had been presented to it as its final version.”

The council ended by saying: “The Municipal Council is pleased, however, that the developer has been asked to review the aesthetics of the project, thus assuming that our comments were heard, but we regret that these were not reflected in recent communications on this subject.”

Read more:

Monaco’s housing of tomorrow

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEugène Frey merges with João Maria Gusmão at new exhibit

Editors pics

February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0

daily

February 10, 2020 | News

Eugène Frey merges with João Maria Gusmão at new exhibit

Stephanie Horsman

The New National Museum is hosting Luminous Decors, an exhibition by artist Eugène Frey, a true pioneer from the early days of cinema and shadow theatre, and of João Maria Gusmão, whose work is inspired by the “magic lanterns” of old.

0
February 10, 2020 | News

AS Monaco pulls off last minute coup

Stephanie Horsman

It was a one-two punch in the last minutes of the game that turned the tables for AS Monaco in a hard-fought match against Amiens on Saturday.

0
February 10, 2020 | News

Monaco’s new bike rules

Stephanie Horsman

Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.

0
February 10, 2020 | News

Markets weekly

Barclays

The financial markets’ focus this week will remain divided between economic fundamentals and the uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak. On the data front, the week is due to be relatively quiet.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco and Singapore meet to share digital...

The similarities between Monaco and Singapore in the journey towards a complete digital transition were highlighted during a visit from the Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of the Smart Nation, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Minister Balakrishnan was greeted last Thursday by his local counterpart, Frédéric Ganta, the Interministerial Delegate in charge of the Digital Transition for the Principality, for a day-long meeting where they were able to share experiences, challenges and successes each respective country has faced during the transition period.

First, Minister Balakrishnan was treated to a live demonstration at the Condamine Fire Station revealing how the use of drones in emergency management is changing the way fires are being fought as well as highlighting the concrete practical aspects of the #ExtendedMonaco programme.

Later, he was shown the Digital Campus of Monaco’s administrative training offices in Fontvieille, where civil servants and agents of the state have been going since the beginning of the year to learn the latest technologies and techniques being implemented in the Principality.

On Friday, the Singaporean Minister participated in a meeting with the Digital Advisory Council, where he is one of eight international delegates charged with sharing expertise with the Principality.

To end the visit, Minister Balakrishnan met and dined with Minister of State Serge Telle and Government Counselor-Minister of Foreign Relations and Cooperation, Laurent Anselmi at the Residence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.   Top picture: Frédéric Ganta and Minister Balakrishnan photos ©Michael Alesi

Top 5 boat launches at the MYS

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
The Monaco Yacht Show is renowned for launching the world’s finest super yachts, but this year’s show is set to unveil some of the biggest, most exciting superyachts yet.