Grand Ida developer asked to rethink design concept

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
'Grand Ida' residential developer asked to rethink design concept amid concern by councillors
The developer behind Monaco’s new residential building ‘Grand Ida’ will come up with alternative designs amid concerns over its “aesthetics”, according to the National Council.
‘Grand Ida’ was one of two building projects put forward by the government and approved by the National Council earlier this month. Designed by Fred Genin of Arch Monaco, for JB Pastor & Fils, the housing project will include a series of separate but interconnected buildings that create green spaces. It is due to be completed by 2023.
But according to a statement released by the National Council on its social media platform, Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan and members of the municipal council would like to clarify some details.
“Contrary to what is indicated, this project, considered in a municipal council public meeting on 14th January, was not voted by unanimity but by a majority of the elected members, three municipal councillors having not (voted). On the other hand, most elected representatives have spoken to express their reservations and criticism about the aesthetics of the project.”
The ‘Grand Ida’, when completed, will create 140 apartments for state-subsidised housing as well as an additional 20 private homes. It will also include a creche and parking spaces.
“Despite these (concerns), in the case of a public operation with state housing and a municipal nursery expected by our fellow citizens, they wanted to respect their wishes, (so) the municipal elected representatives took the responsibility not to vote against this project,” reads the statement.
Arch architects and Fred Genin are behind a number of developments in Monaco including the new VIP boxes at Stade Louis II, L’Helios residential building, the Monaco Train Station, the Grimaldi Forum and the Quai Kennedy residential building.
According to the council, there seems to have been some confusion as to the finality of the ‘Grand Ida’ design: “While the Princely Government said on 4th February that ‘at this stage of the project, these first sketches do not represent the final project. The aesthetics of buildings is not frozen at this point’, it should be said that the project that had been submitted to the vote of the municipal council had been presented to it as its final version.”
The council ended by saying: “The Municipal Council is pleased, however, that the developer has been asked to review the aesthetics of the project, thus assuming that our comments were heard, but we regret that these were not reflected in recent communications on this subject.”
Read more:
The New National Museum is hosting Luminous Decors, an exhibition by artist Eugène Frey, a true pioneer from the early days of cinema and shadow theatre, and of João Maria Gusmão, whose work is inspired by the “magic lanterns” of old.
It was a one-two punch in the last minutes of the game that turned the tables for AS Monaco in a hard-fought match against Amiens on Saturday.
Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.
The financial markets’ focus this week will remain divided between economic fundamentals and the uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak. On the data front, the week is due to be relatively quiet.