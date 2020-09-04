Gymnast completes team Notorious

Friday, September 4, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 new case of Covid-19 on 3 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 143: 2 residents hospitalised - 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 94 healed, 1 resident death
Monegasque gymnast Kevin Crovetto is the fourth and final member of team Notorious, led by Gareth Wittstock, for the fast approaching water bike challenge ‘The Crossing: Calvi to Monaco’.
Kevin Crovetto won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Games of the Small States of Europe and participated in the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.
He will be joining fellow athletes Mathew Bennett, Guinness World Record holder for rowing across the Atlantic with the fastest time, and Conor McGregor, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion, for the 12th to 13th September crossing. The team will be led by Princess Charlene’s brother and General Secretary of her Foundation Gareth Wittstock.
Team Notorious will go head to head with team Serenity, led by Princess Charlene of Monaco. She will be relaying the 180-kilometre journey with French swimmer and Foundation Ambassador Yannick Angel, and Australian cyclist David Tanner. The fourth and final member of team Serenity is yet to be revealed.
Meanwhile, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is now taking donations for the charity event, with money going towards water safety awareness and anti-drowning campaigns worldwide.
Related stories:
The Notorious teams up with Princess Charlene for training
Monegasque gymnast Kevin Crovetto is the fourth and final member of team Notorious, led by Gareth Wittstock, for the fast approaching water bike challenge ‘The Crossing: Calvi to Monaco’.
French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.
A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to 25% of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.
Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has spoken to the local press to lay out his plans for the future of the Principality.